Pureline Debuts Easyfit® — The Fastest, Smartest Way To Upgrade Your Pool Pump
STOUGHTON, Mass., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pureline, a leader in innovative pool equipment, is proud to launch EasyFit®-a universal replacement pump designed for fast installs, efficient operation, and long-term durability. Just in time for pool season, EasyFit® helps pool owners and service pros upgrade with confidence.
“We're excited to bring the EasyFit® to market just in time for pool season,” said Greg Cattrano, Senior Vice President of Sales at Pureline.“It delivers the performance today's pool owners expect, with the simplicity and durability they need. It's a smarter way to keep things running smoothly.”
EasyFit® takes the stress out of system upgrades, arriving ready to install with risers, fittings, and a built-in automation adapter that works with most major control systems. Assembled in the USA, it's built tough with UV- and corrosion-resistant materials that stand up to heat, salt, and heavy use-summer after summer.
Highlights of EasyFit®'s high-performance design include:
- Retrofit design – Includes fittings and risers for seamless installation Energy-efficient variable-speed motors – 1.65 THP, 2.7 THP, 3.45 THP Integrated automation adapter – Comes pre-installed and works with Hayward®, Pentair, and Jandy® automation systems Advanced shaft seal – Provides dry-run protection for up to 1 hour Saltwater ready – Operates with salt concentrations up to 5,000 ppm Rugged build – Non-corrosive, UV- and chemical-resistant housing withstands temperatures up to 175°F Quick-disconnect unions – For easy installation and maintenance User-friendly lock ring – Integrated handles allow simple lid removal Tested for performance – Every pump is factory-tested before shipping
The EasyFit® is a direct replacement for the Hayward Super Pump® (PL2805SP – 1.65 HP) and Pentair WhisperFlo® (PL2806WF – 2.7 HP / PL2807WF – 3.45 HP).
“As a leading provider of pool accessories, we believe maintaining a clean, efficient, and healthy pool environment should be simple for everyone. Installing or replacing a pump shouldn't be a hassle,” said continued Cattrano.“The EasyFit® was created to solve that challenge with a smart design, reliable performance, and user-friendly features that make upgrades easier for homeowners and pros alike.”
To learn more about Pureline's catalog of pool pumps and other products, visit .
