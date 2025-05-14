New Patentvest Pulse Report Reveals IP Gaps In Billion-Dollar Humanoid Robotics Startups

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Despite rising valuations, most humanoid robotics startups remain underprotected-leaving long-term value at risk

Dallas, TX, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest, the first fully integrated IP intelligence and strategy firm, has released its latest PatentVest Pulse report on humanoid robotics. Titled“Humanoid Robots:The Disconnect Between IP Strength And VC Funding Of US And European Humanoid Robot Startups” the report uncovers a widening gap between escalating startup valuations and the lack of intellectual property (IP) protections underpinning them. Designed for investors, board members, and CEOs, it offers a strategic view into which companies are positioned to lead-and which are exposed-as capital floods into the humanoid robotics space.

“As capital floods into the space, investors and operators need a clear map of who owns what,” said Will Rosellini, Chief IP Officer at PatentVest.“IP is now a gating factor for scale, licensing, and long-term value capture.”

Strategic Leaders Are Emerging: While Figure AI commands attention and capital, Sanctuary AI is quietly building one of the most defensible platforms in the category. Other emerging leaders such as Neura Robotics, Apptronik, and Agility Robotics are gaining traction through focused IP strategies and execution-ready technologies.

Corporate IP Consolidation: More than 11,000 humanoid robotics patent families are held by industrial giants including Sony, UBTECH, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Alphabet, and Samsung. Among startups, only Sanctuary AI ranks among the global top 20 patent holders, showing just how rare defensible positions remain. University-Led Innovation: Institutions such as Tsinghua University, AIST, Beijing Institute of Technology, KAIST, and the University of Tokyo hold key patents in locomotion, manipulation, and cognitive robotics. Their research continues to shape the core technologies and licensing opportunities that will drive the next wave of commercialization.

The analysis benchmarks the IP portfolios of leading startups-including Figure AI, Sanctuary AI, Apptronik, Tesla Optimus, Neura Robotics, Engineered Arts, 1X Technologies, and Collaborative Robotics-and maps 11,000+ patent families across 794 entities worldwide. It highlights where innovation is happening, who's protecting it, and how defensible platforms are being built in one of the most capital-intensive, strategically complex technology sectors to emerge in decades.



