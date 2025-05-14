USA TODAY Readers Name Great Escapes RV Resorts North Texas One Of The Best Luxury RV Resorts In America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERRIN, Texas, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Escapes RV Resorts North Texas, proudly operated by TJO 10x10 Management, has been named one of the Top 10 Luxury RV Resorts in the United States in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The resort, located just outside the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex in Perrin, came in at number eight overall.









Voted on by thousands of readers across the country, this national recognition shines a spotlight on the family-focused resort that blends the simplicity of outdoor adventure with the comforts families crave.

Great Escapes RV Resorts North Texas offers the best of both worlds: the natural charm of outdoor camping with family-friendly amenities like pools, a splash park, playgrounds, mini golf and more. With signature events that change weekly, there's always something new to experience. Guests can choose from spacious RV sites or cozy cabins, perfect for those who love camping but also love air conditioning. And of course, no stay is complete without a visit from Biscuit the Camping Corgi



-our four-pawed mascot known for stealing the spotlight and making memories with guests of all ages.

“We're incredibly proud to be recognized on the 10Best list,” said Troy Sheppard, COO of TJO 10x10 Management.“Our team pours everything into creating a resort where families can make lasting memories, and we're honored to see that effort celebrated on a national stage.”

As part of the growing Great Escapes brand, the North Texas location continues to stand out as a go-to destination for campers seeking comfort, connection and laid-back outdoor fun, with just the right splash of Texas charm.

Learn more and book your stay at Great Escapes North Texas today:

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 16 premier resorts across 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts is redefining family getaways with unforgettable experiences that go beyond the ordinary. We don't just offer vacations-we create epic adventures packed with top-tier amenities, luxury cabins, and premium RV sites. From thrilling water attractions to endless family-friendly activities, every stay is designed to bring families together and make memories that last a lifetime. Discover the Great Escapes difference at .

Contact:Brad Ritter, Ritter Communications...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at