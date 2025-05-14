Luxury Awaits: Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel Officially Launches Hotel Booking Portal For August 2025 Stays

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNOQUALMIE, Wash., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel is thrilled to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated hotel booking portal. Starting May 15, 2025, travelers and adventure seekers can reserve their stays starting in August 2025. Nestled in the majestic Cascade Mountains just minutes from Seattle, the newly expanded Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel invites guests to indulge in an unforgettable summer experience with the perfect blend of luxury, culture, and natural beauty.

The new booking portal, accessible at offers a seamless and user-friendly experience, enabling guests to secure their place in what promises to be one of the Pacific Northwest's premier travel destinations. With 210 finely appointed rooms and suites, a destination luxury spa, and new dining options, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel is redefining high-end hospitality in the region.

“We are incredibly excited to open reservations and give guests the opportunity to plan their getaway to the new Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel,” said Mary Lou Patterson, CEO of Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel.“Whether you're a culinary explorer, a nature lover, or a gaming enthusiast, luxury awaits you here. We've created a destination that delivers Pacific Northwest charm with world-class amenities.”

Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel's summer opening is perfectly timed for travel enthusiasts looking to immerse themselves in elevated relaxation, thrilling entertainment, and the scenic beauty of the Snoqualmie Valley and beyond. Guests can look forward to an unforgettable summer experience from the moment they arrive.

Travelers are encouraged to book early, as demand for August and fall dates is expected to be high.

To reserve your stay and explore available packages, visit

About Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Seattle and the home fields of the Seahawks, Sounders, and Mariners, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel combines breathtaking valley views with a sophisticated gaming setting. Featuring Washington's first sportsbook, nearly 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, and 58 classic table games-including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat-Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel offers an unparalleled entertainment experience. Guests can also enjoy national entertainment acts, five distinct dining experiences, and the region's best cigar lounge. Opening in summer 2025, the highly anticipated hotel expansion will introduce a world-class destination spa, a dynamic new sports bar, expanded non-smoking game floor and a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention space, further enhancing the casino's offerings. For more information, visit .

Media Contacts:

For Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel:

Amanda Beltran

PR and Advertising Strategist

...

(425) 888-8152

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at