New Free Video Empowers Cdos To Drive Impact Despite The DEI Backlash

This free 15-minute video arms CDOs with bold strategies and tools to build greater influence and sustain impact-even amid today's growing political resistance.

- Joseph Santana, Chairman of the CDO PowerCircle and Futurist

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 CDO PowerCircle, a leading organization for senior corporate CDOs, has released a free 15-minute video that offers valuable insights on using new technology tools and developing powerful new internal alliances to drive measurable inclusion impact, even in today's turbulent times. The video, available now, includes free tips and tools to help elevate the influence of CDOs in their organizations.

In today's fast-paced and ever-changing business landscape, CDOs can be crucial in supporting innovation and business success. However, with the current challenges of the political backlash, it can be difficult for CDOs to sustain the momentum they may have enjoyed in the past. This is where the new video from the 2025 CDO PowerCircle comes in, offering practical strategies and tools to help CDOs navigate through tough times and continue to drive measurable business impact while threading the needle in light of political pushback.

The 15-minute video features insights from top industry experts and successful CDOs who have used these strategies and tools to elevate their influence and continue to drive measurable impact in their organizations. It also includes free tips and tools that CDOs can implement immediately to see results. The video is a short, powerful, must-watch for all CDOs looking to make a difference in their organizations and stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving world of data and technology.

The 2025 CDO PowerCircle is committed to empowering and helping CDOs evolve and succeed in their roles. This free video is just one of the organization's many resources to support CDOs in their journey. Don't miss this valuable opportunity to learn from industry experts and elevate your influence as a CDO. Watch the video now on Loom , a messaging platform allowing users to quickly record and share screen, voice, and camera content for easy asynchronous communication. .

