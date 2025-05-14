WARRIOR Legacy Network And Parade Deck Partner To Transform Military To Civilian Transition

WARRIOR Legacy Network Logo

- Zachary Green - WARRIOR Enterprises LLC Managing Partner/FounderWASHINGTO DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WARRIOR Legacy Network , a division of WARRIOR Enterprises LLC, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Parade Deck to help veterans navigate the challenges of transitioning from military to civilian life. This collaboration aims to provide personalized support, mentorship, and community engagement, ensuring that veterans thrive long after their service.WARRIOR Legacy Network's innovative mentor matching platform – often described as“Match for mentors and mentees” – uses a powerful pairing algorithm to connect transitioning service members with veterans and supportive civilians based on interests, goals, and location. The platform features integrated scheduling, AI-driven agenda creation, and goal-setting tools, making it a comprehensive solution for more than just career planning. It's designed to address all aspects of life, from finding the right community to building new connections and discovering a renewed sense of purpose.LTC Oliver Stolley, WARRIOR Legacy Network SkillBridge participant, emphasized the need for this kind of support:“When you transfer from duty station to duty station, the military has a sponsorship program to welcome you, help you find the best schools, churches, and activities. But when you leave active duty, you're on your own. We're changing that.”WARRIOR Enterprises Founder and Managing Partner Zachary Green added,“Don't just thank a veteran for their service – serve them by helping them transition from great servicemen and women to great Americans.”Andrew Appleton, CEO of Parade Deck, echoed the importance of this partnership:“Parade Deck is committed to amplifying the voices and stories of our veteran community. Partnering with WARRIOR Legacy Network allows us to connect these stories to real-world support and mentorship, making a lasting impact on veterans and their families.”Together, WARRIOR Legacy Network and Parade Deck are building a bridge from service to civilian success, empowering veterans to find their purpose, connect with mentors, and thrive in their next mission.About WARRIOR Legacy NetworkWARRIOR Legacy Network, a division of WARRIOR Enterprises LLC, is dedicated to empowering veterans through innovative mentor matching, career support, and community building. With a focus on purpose-driven leadership and real-world connection, WARRIOR Legacy Network helps veterans find their next mission and thrive as leaders in civilian life.About Parade DeckParade Deck is a digital platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of the military and veteran communities through podcasts, live streams, and social media content. With a mission to connect, inspire, and engage, Parade Deck provides a centralized space for veterans, service members, and their supporters to share their stories and build a stronger, more connected community.

