Minnesota Based Yacht Brokerage Company Becomes Le Mans Race Team Sponsor

AFTON, MN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an industry first, a Minnesota yacht brokerage firm became the sponsor of a Le Mans racing driver and team. IY Blue , with central offices based in Afton, Minnesota, has reached an agreement with Riley Phillips Racing to support the team effort and provide promotions for the team across its associated publishing interests.

Riley Phillips is a young, but increasingly successful race driver. His interest in the sport drives him to increase awareness through his instructing of other drivers, and in the creation and further development of participation in the sport. Riley is the founder of the Virtual FunCup UK Series, a racing competition run on a race simulator, based on the Vbox Sim Pack he has been a part of developing.

This collaboration is unique at this time. Several entities within the industry have been partial sponsors of events at past races, but this marks the very first time one has been a sponsor of the team, car and driver itself.

IY Blue is a boutique yacht brokerage – based in Minnesota and with offices internationally - with a focus on quality boats and yachts, and a separate division specializing in the new realm of electric and solar powered craft. IY Blue issues a quarterly magazine, IY Blue Magazine , which is free to download and read.

