New College Of Florida To Host Inaugural Sarasota-Manatee Talent Symposium

SARASOTA , FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On May 20, 2025, New College of Florida will launch the inaugural Sarasota-Manatee Talent Symposium-a powerful new gathering designed to connect forward-thinking companies with the next generation of leaders, changemakers, and innovators. Hosted on New College's scenic bayfront campus, the event is free and open to all employers and recruiters.This first-of-its-kind symposium marks a major step forward in building a thriving talent pipeline between New College and the growing regional economy-where bold ideas meet bright minds and opportunity.“The Sarasota-Manatee Talent Symposium marks an exciting new moment-not just for New College, but for the entire region,” said Mitch Ruzek, Associate VP of the New College Office of Career Engagement and Opportunity. "The opportunity for local employers, students, educators, and community leaders to come together and build real momentum around growing our elite workforce is significant for the county. This is just the beginning of what we hope will become a signature annual event for talent and innovation across the region.”Presented by the New College Office of Career Engagement & Opportunity, the day will feature:-Dynamic panels with thought leaders and experts from regional Chambers of Commerce and Economic Development Corporations exploring the future of hiring, retention, and talent development.-Unmatched access to New College students-intellectually curious, impact-driven, and ready to contribute from day one.-Collaborative dialogue between employers, faculty, and student leaders to foster real-time solutions for today's workforce challenges.“This is more than a career fair-it's a catalyst for economic growth and collaboration,” said New College President Richard Corcoran.“We're proud to have New College in the center of our area's talent and innovation ecosystem.”Companies, organizations, and recruiters interested in participating can RSVP here by Friday, May 16th.About New College of FloridaFounded in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and serves as Florida's Honors College. Recognized for its academic excellence, rigorous inquiry, and commitment to free expression, New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, graduate programs in Applied Data Science and Marine Mammal Science, and a growing NAIA athletics program.

