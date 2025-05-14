Rakuten Rewards Appoints Wendy Bergh As Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Most recently, Bergh served as General Manager of Zoom's Online business as the company became an AI-first work platform. She also held leadership roles at ServiceNow, Minted and Walmart, leading all three companies through periods of digital transformation and dramatic business growth.

"Wendy's expertise and perspective are exactly what we need to fuel our next chapter of growth. She brings a rare blend of strategic vision, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to building strong, collaborative teams," said Amit Patel, CEO of Rakuten Rewards. "Wendy stood out not only for her impressive track record, but for her energy, integrity, and proven ability to drive meaningful results. We expect she will be instrumental to our growth as we broaden our product offering and continue our mission to be the world's most rewarding way to shop."

"I'm incredibly excited to join Rakuten Rewards," said Wendy Bergh, CMO at Rakuten Rewards. "The business has a strong foundation, a loyal member community, and significant opportunities for continued growth. I look forward to deepening member engagement by delivering more rewarding everyday shopping experiences while strengthening our value to merchant partners seeking to connect with our vibrant and active shopper base."

About Rakuten Rewards

Rakuten is a leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back on purchases from all your favorite brands. By partnering with thousands of brands in apparel, health and beauty, dining, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscription boxes and more, Rakuten helps members save and get more on everyday purchases. Since its founding in 1999, Rakuten has become the largest and most rewarding shopping experience, and its members have earned $4.6 billion in Cash Back just for shopping through Rakuten. For more information, visit Rakuten .

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten Group, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. ©2025 Ebates Performance Marketing, Inc.

Media Contact:

Rakuten

Carol Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE Rakuten Rewards