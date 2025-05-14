Sero Systems Unveils Real-Time Live GNSS RFI Situation Display To Detect And Monitor GPS Jamming And Spoofing
"With jamming and spoofing incidents on the rise, timely and actionable intelligence matters more than ever," said Dr. Matthias Schäfer, CEO of SeRo Systems. "Our new GRSD product delivers real-time insights on GNSS RFI and provides a live operational view that helps users prepare and respond. This solution offers the most reliable, proven method of determining the presence of GNSS interference in the airspace and its effects on live air traffic. Together with our SecureTrack solution, ANSPs and spectrum regulators now have the tools they need for unmatched situational awareness."
GRSD works seamlessly alongside SeRo's SecureTrack platform, combining real-time data for instant decision-making with historical insights for strategic airspace monitoring, analysis, reporting, and incident investigation.
About SeRo Systems
Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, SeRo Systems provides technology and engineering expertise to monitor and ensure the security and safety of air navigation and surveillance services and enforce spectrum and regulatory compliance. We design advanced passive air traffic surveillance sensors and software systems that detect jamming, spoofing and other anomalies in ADS-B, GNSS and spectrum data. In cases of GPS-denied environments or corrupted ADS-B data, SeRo's systems provide independent surveillance using high-precision multilateration (MLAT). Our customers include commercial, military and government organizations in Europe, the US and Canada. For more information about SeRo's innovative solutions, visit .
