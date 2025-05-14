Carl's Jr.® Owns The Night With New Build Your Own Bag (BYOB) Promotion

Carl's Jr.® launches new promotion that puts the guest in control; kicks off launch with social media powerhouse Alix Earle

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Late-night outings can be legendary, but they often end with insatiable cravings. After an evening of laughter and memories made, the last thing anyone wants is to scroll through menus to find something to munch on. That's why Carl's Jr.® is stepping into the spotlight, providing delicious and customizable options that are just a drive-thru away!

Carl's Jr. BYOB includes 4-piece Chicken Stars and a choice of a Single Cali Classic Burger or Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and a small Natural Cut Fry or Onion Rings.

Alix Earle on the Club Carl's red carpet, promoting the new Build Your Own Bag.

Build Your Own Bag (BYOB) is the answer to late-night cravings and for those who know that great flavor and value can't wait. At Carl's Jr., guests don't have to sacrifice flavor for value. For only $5.99, the bag comes with 4-piece Chicken StarsTM and guests have their choice of a mouthwatering main entrée – the Single Cali Classic Burger or Spicy Chicken Sandwich – and a choice of small Natural Cut Fry or Onion Rings for their side. This late-night deal is available at participating locations and in the app through July 8 from 8:00 p.m. to close.

"Whether they need a quick bite after a night out or enjoy a late dinner, our guests want convenience and food that delivers incredible flavor when seeking out a late-night option," said Paz Romero, vice president of brand at Carl's Jr. "Build Your Own Bag allows guests to mix and match delicious menu items, choosing exactly what fits their cravings."

When ordering in the Carl's Jr. My RewardsTM App, guests get even more choices. The Build Your Own Bag comes with 4-piece Chicken StarsTM and entrées include a Single Cali Classic, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Single Cheeseburger, or Single Jalapeno Burger. For sides, options expand to Natural Cut Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries, Fried Zucchini, or Chocolate Cake.

To kick off the launch of BYOB, Carl's Jr. hosted Club Carl's – a one-night-only ultimate after-hours party and social content creation experience with social media powerhouse, Alix Earle. Her fans and followers know she loves late-night burger runs and any cure for a fun night out, making this event a perfect continuation of her partnership in February on the Carl's Jr. Hangover Burger. Alix and friends attended Club Carl's in Los Angeles on May 7. Featuring music by DJ Disco Lines and delicious food including Carl's Jr. menu staples and upcoming culinary innovation. Guests partied the night away and had a chance to craft personalized Build Your Own Bags to answer those late-night hunger needs.

"I'm someone who loves a night out with friends, capped off by the perfect late-night meal, so Club Carl's was the ultimate celebration – blending so many of my favorite things," said Alix Earle. "Partnering with Carl's Jr. earlier this year on the Hangover Burger was a perfect solution for something I crave in the morning and now we have an ode to late-night with the Build Your Own Bag promotion to curb those after hour cravings."

For more news, follow Carl's Jr. on social media. For promotions, download the Carl's Jr. app and join the My Rewards loyalty program.

My Rewards Loyalty Program: Join here

X: @CarlsJr

Instagram: @carlsjr

TikTok: @carlsjrofficial

Facebook:

About Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr.® is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger creations, Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM, Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream ShakesTM and indulgent breakfast burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its franchisees, Carl's Jr. operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 24 countries worldwide. Learn more at .

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from ScratchTM Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit or its brand sites at and .

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED