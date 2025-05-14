United States Wedding Services Market Forecast Report And Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring XO, Zola, The Knot Worldwide, Bodas.Net, Luxe Atlanta, Bustle Events, Mae&Co Creative, Marcy Blum

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Wedding Services Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States wedding services market was US$ 62.74 billion in 2024 and is predicted to expand rapidly, growing to US$ 105.79 billion by the year 2033. This growth is fueled by changing consumer trends, rising demand for customized wedding experiences, and technology innovation in event planning. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.98% between 2025 and 2033.



Contemporary brides and grooms look for heavily tailored wedding experiences, fueling demand for individually customized services including custom decor, bespoke catering menus, and uncommon venues. Celebrities' and social media have impacted this tendency, prompting brides and grooms to design memory-worthy, visually striking events that are Instagram-post worthy.

Service providers and planners are responding with one-of-a-kind themes, immersive guest experience, and original design solutions. This move toward customization has driven growth in niche wedding services, such as luxury and destination weddings, to fuel overall market growth. Jan 2023, David's Bridal, the bridal and special event industry's leading authority, has debuted Pearl by David's, an innovative all-in-one planning platform and vendor marketplace, advancing its position in the special event planning market.

Growing Popularity of Destination Weddings

Destination weddings have become extremely popular, with couples opting for scenic spots within and outside the U.S. to get married. The trend is fueled by the popularity of scenic locations, wedding packages inclusive of everything, and the convenience of merging the wedding with a honeymoon experience. Hotels, resorts, and event planners have taken advantage of this demand by providing specialized destination wedding services, further fueling market growth.

The growing affordability of travel and event management services has also fueled the trend. Globally, some 15% of USA destination weddings are booked by Canadian, British, and Mexican brides and grooms, according to an estimate. Central Park, Hawaiian beaches, and the Grand Canyon are popular destination favorites among global fiances and brides and grooms due to their experiences blended with unbeatable landscapes.

Expansion of Internet Wedding Planning Services

The online revolution of the wedding industry has dramatically changed the way couples plan their wedding. Websites offer services like vendor matching, budget planning tools, and virtual event planning consultations. Sites and apps such as The Knot and Zola have streamlined the process of booking venues, engaging photographers, and managing guest lists effectively.

Increased dependence on technology in wedding planning has heightened the accessibility and ease of professional services, thus ensuring continuous market growth. July 2024 - The Knot Global has rolled out new product features for The Knot and WeddingWire that aim to drive the wedding professional experience forward. These new features concentrate on lead quality optimization, enhancing storefront listings, and providing greater insights for vendors to book more serious couples.

Challenges in the United States Wedding Services Market

High Cost of Wedding Services

Wedding costs in the U.S. have risen substantially, with venue, catering, decor, and entertainment costs adding up rapidly. Couples are turning to smaller or do-it-yourself weddings to save money, impacting demand for high-end wedding services. Economic changes and inflation also affect budgets, causing couples to focus on basic services while scaling back on luxury services, thus posing a challenge to high-end service providers.

Seasonality and Unpredictable Demand

The wedding sector is very seasonal, with highest demand during spring and autumn seasons. This results in difficulties for service providers facing uneven business cycles. Off-season weddings are few, resulting in revenue irregularities for venues, caterers, and planners. Moreover, other unforeseen causes like weather conditions or economic declines can result in cancellations or lower expenditure on wedding services, affecting market stability.

United States Local Wedding Services Market

Local wedding services support couples holding weddings in their city or state, providing venue choice, catering, flowers, and event organization. Local wedding services focus on community-based vendors, making it more convenient to coordinate and more affordable than destination weddings. A lot of couples prefer local weddings for convenience and ease, making traditional banquet halls, hotels, and out-of-door settings popular. The market gains from the growing preference for small-scale, intimate weddings where couples focus on personalized touches and local cultural influences.

United States Destination Wedding Services Market

The U.S. destination wedding industry has seen tremendous growth, with couples choosing locations with panoramic views like Hawaii, California, and Florida. Most resorts and travel agencies provide wedding packages that cover venue, stay, catering, and entertainment, making it easy. Couples are attracted to destination weddings for their novelty and serenity. This segment is fueled by enhanced ease of travel, social media influence, and demand for non-traditional wedding experiences.

United States Offline Wedding Services Market

In spite of the increased use of digital wedding planning resources, offline wedding services are still necessary for hands-on event management. They include face-to-face consultations, location visits, personal vendor meetings, and on-site wedding planning. Most couples prefer direct interaction with planners, florists, and caterers to guarantee a successful and customized event. Offline services continue to lead the market because they are dependable, detail-oriented, and efficient in addressing last-minute adjustments.

United States Wedding Catering Services Market

Wedding catering services have an important function in wedding receptions, providing specialized menus that satisfy different dietary tastes and cultural norms. From formal multi-course affairs to buffet options, wedding caterers offer distinctive services to increase the guest pleasure. The new trend of eco-friendly and organic catering has also affected the market, with brides and grooms looking for farm-to-table, vegan, and fusion food types. High-quality catering remains a top priority for weddings, making this segment a significant contributor to market growth.

United States Wedding Decoration Services Market

Wedding decor services involve flowers, illumination, furniture rentals, and themed decors that add to the beauty of the event. The growing popularity of theme weddings has created huge demand for new age decor solutions, such as rustic, vintage, bohemian, and luxury ambiances. Decorators take extensive consultation with couples to design aesthetically pleasing arrangements that reflect their ideas. Personalization, natural decorations, and technology-based aspects like LED lighting and interactive installations have emerged as prime drivers for this business.

United States Wedding Planning Services Market

Wedding planning services assist couples in coordinating all aspects of their wedding, from finances and vendor management to event implementation. Professional planners simplify the process, allowing for efficient logistics and alleviating stress for couples. The market has widened with increases in luxury, micro, and destination weddings, leading planners to provide customized services. Hybrid planning models, in which couples implement online tools and incorporate in-person consultations, have also gained popularity, solidifying the wedding planning industry even further.

Key Players Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue



XO Group Inc.

Zola, Inc.

The Knot Worldwide Inc.

Luxe Atlanta Events

Bustle Events

Mae&Co Creative

Amaretto Sour Marcy Blum Associates

Key Attributes:

