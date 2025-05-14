Bitcoin Solaris Launches Phase 3 Presale Ahead Of Mobile Mining Rollout Via Nova App

TALLINN, Estonia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris, a next-generation blockchain platform engineered for speed, scalability, and accessibility, has entered Phase 3 of its public token presale , with BTC-S tokens now priced at 3 USDT . This milestone comes as the network prepares to launch the Nova App , a mobile-based mining tool that will enable users to mine tokens directly from their smartphones-an approach aimed at democratizing access to blockchain rewards.

Mobile Mining Set to Onboard Millions

The upcoming Nova App introduces a new way for individuals to participate in blockchain networks. Designed for ease of use, the app will allow users to contribute storage and idle CPU from their smartphones to passively mine BTC-S tokens. There's no need for specialized hardware or staking procedures-Nova runs seamlessly in the background, making network participation more inclusive and globally accessible.

“Our goal is to lower the barriers to blockchain mining,” said a Bitcoin Solaris spokesperson.“With the Nova App, anyone with a smartphone can contribute to the network and earn rewards, without the complexity that typically limits participation.”







High-Speed Infrastructure with 2-Second Finality

At the core of Bitcoin Solaris is a dual-layer blockchain architecture that delivers sub-2-second transaction finality. The network is capable of processing over 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) , enabling use cases that range from DeFi and NFTs to real-time data processing.



The Base Layer ensures security and ledger integrity through a combination of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) . This hybrid consensus reduces energy usage while maintaining decentralization. The Solaris Layer handles smart contract execution and fast block production using Proof-of-History (PoH) and Proof-of-Time (PoT) . This allows for deterministic block ordering and rapid propagation.

This architecture was purpose-built for scalability at the protocol level-not added on as an afterthought-and is designed to handle high-frequency transactions with provable finality.

Verified by Independent Security Audits









To reinforce trust and security, Bitcoin Solaris has undergone multiple third-party reviews:



Cyberscope Audit reviewed the core protocol, identifying vulnerabilities and validating contract behavior under load.

Freshcoins Audit confirmed logic integrity and examined token mechanics. KYC Verification ensures project leadership accountability-critical for investor and ecosystem trust.



These certifications signal readiness for not only public use, but institutional scrutiny - something speed alone can't replace.

Limited Token Supply and Transparent Distribution

Bitcoin Solaris maintains a hard cap of 21 million BTC-S tokens , with no inflation or dynamic minting. Token emissions follow a halving model , similar to Bitcoin, to promote long-term sustainability and value predictability. During Presale Phase 3 , only 4.2 million tokens (20%) are available at the 3 USDT rate. In Phase 4 , the price will increase to 4 USDT .

For a technical dive into how Bitcoin Solaris achieves sub-2-second transaction finality, Crypto Roya walks through the network's layered design, time-based consensus model, and how it compares to XRP in real-world performance scenarios.







About Bitcoin Solaris

Bitcoin Solaris is a high-performance, layer-1 blockchain protocol built to deliver ultra-fast transaction finality, energy-efficient consensus, and mass accessibility through mobile integration. The network is designed to support decentralized applications and everyday users alike, combining enterprise-level infrastructure with tools that enable anyone to participate.

Website:

X (Twitter):

Telegram:

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

...

