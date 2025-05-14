2025 Annual General Meeting Of Jcdecaux SE

Paris, 14 May 2025 – The Combined Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC) was held on 14 May 2025 at the company's head office.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved all the resolutions put to the vote.

In particular, the AGM:



approved the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2024;

renewed the mandates of three members of the Supervisory Board: Gérard Degonse and Jean-Pierre Decaux for one year, and Alexia Decaux-Lefort for three years;

appointed Guillaume Pepy to replace Michel Bleitrach as a member of the Supervisory Board for three years;

approved the 2025 compensation policy for corporate officers and the compensation components paid or allocated in respect of 2024;

renewed the expiring financial delegations and authorisations granted to the Executive Board; amended Article 17 of the articles of association in connection with the law of 13 June 2024, known as the Attractiveness Law.

Following the Meeting, the Supervisory Board renewed the mandates of Gérard Degonse as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Jean-Pierre Decaux as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the duration of their terms as Supervisory Board members.

The Supervisory Board also renewed the term of office of Gérard Degonse as a member of the Compensation and Nominating Committee for the duration of his term as a member of the Supervisory Board and appointed for the duration of their term as members of the Supervisory Board:



Bénédicte Hautefort as Chairman of the Ethics and ESG Committee replacing Michel Bleitrach; Guillaume Pepy as Chairman of the Compensation and Nominating Committee, as a member of the Ethics and ESG Committee to replace Michel Bleitrach and as a member of the Audit Committee to replace Bénédicte Hautefort.

The Supervisory Board then appointed Jean-François Decaux as Chairman of the Executive Board and Jean-Charles Decaux as Chief Executive Officer for a period of one year, in accordance with the principle of alternating the Chief Executive Officer position at JCDecaux SE.

For commercial and public-representation purposes, Jean-François Decaux and Jean-Charles Decaux use the title of“Co-Chief Executive Officer” of JCDecaux.

Key Figures for JCDecaux



2024 revenue: €3,935.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels) N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Communications Department : Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – ...

Investor Relations : Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – ...

Attachment

14-05-2025 # Assemblée Générale_UK