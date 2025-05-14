COFACE SA: Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting Of 14 May 2025 Approved All The Proposed Resolutions

Paris, 14 May 2025 – 17.45

The Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of COFACE SA was held on 14 May 2025 at the Company's headquarters in Bois-Colombes, and it was chaired by Mr Bernardo Sanchez Incera, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

All the proposed resolutions were adopted by COFACE SA's shareholders, including the payment of a dividend of €1.40 per share for the 2024 financial year with the coupon date set at 20 May 2025, and the payment date at 22 May 2025.

All documents related to this General Meeting are available on COFACE SA institutional website ( ) and more precisely under "Investors/General Assembly".

The resolution voting results are online at:

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

(subject to change)

H1-2025 results: 31 July 2025 (after market close)

9M-2025 results: 3 November 2025 (after market close)

