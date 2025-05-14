Prometric Announces Sponsorship Of PGA TOUR Golfer Ben Griffin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Highlights Commitment to Excellence in Skills Development

BALTIMORE, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometric ®, a global leader in credentialing and skills development, proudly announces its sponsorship of PGA TOUR golfer Ben Griffin. Known for his precision and dedication on the golf course, Griffin exemplifies the high level of skill and continuous improvement that Prometric champions through lifelong learning, workforce readiness, and the pursuit of professional excellence.

A graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, Griffin is currently ranked 25th in the FedEx Cup standings and 58th in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). Under the agreement, he will begin wearing the Prometric logo on the right chest of his apparel at this week's PGA Championship, held in his home state of North Carolina.

Griffin's 2025 season has been a standout, highlighted by his first PGA TOUR victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and five top 10 finishes to date. His consistency and high-level performance reflect the same commitment to excellence that Prometric supports through its work in skills development, certification, and workforce development.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ben Griffin,” said Stuart Udell, CEO of Prometric.“Ben's journey, perseverance, and commitment to his craft align perfectly with our values as a company. Just as we help individuals around the world prepare for high-stakes professional moments, Ben prepares each day to compete at the highest level. We couldn't ask for a more authentic ambassador.”

“I'm honored to represent Prometric on and off the course,” said Griffin.“Its focus on preparation, integrity, and performance really resonates with me. I'm excited to carry the brand with me and look forward to building something meaningful together.”

This sponsorship underscores Prometric's commitment to supporting individuals and organizations in their journey toward skill mastery and professional growth.

To follow Ben Griffin's season, visit @bengriffingolf on social media.

