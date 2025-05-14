Shaping The New Future Of Work: Eposting Launches Job Search & Referral Marketplace

- William Chung, CEO and Founder of ePostingSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ePosting is transforming professional referrals by empowering individual job seekers and job posters through its structured peer-to-peer marketplace that incentivizes the referral process. The company's proprietary technology platform aims to address the ongoing challenges of job search, referrals and hiring by directly connecting people and offering the opportunity for earned monetary rewards, based on each successfully closed transaction. For job seekers or“refer-ees”, the platform offers the chance to boost their hiring prospects, level the playing field and reduce bias, expand networks and democratize access to job opportunities they may not have otherwise found. For job posters or“refer-ers,” those who wish to provide a job referral or listing on the site, the platform enables users to vet qualified candidates and earn side income through a transparent process. For potential employers, the site is a cost-effective, efficient way to search for and discover qualified talent.“ePosting was created to address the pain points that job candidates and hiring managers experience in trying to achieve a successful match by connecting and incentivizing them directly, and it was inspired by my personal and professional motivations in the technology industry,” noted William Chung, CEO and Founder of ePosting.“Our goal is to highlight the human experience and build a trusted community, through professional relationships and networks, and reward all participants as they request and close on referrals and connections.”There are two pathways users can select when signing up – the Jobs Marketplace and the Requests Marketplace which both provide a streamlined, step-by-step approach to navigate job search and referral activities. Whether you are a job seeker looking to request a referral or a job poster looking to provide a referral, ePosting will connect you with a wide network of members who have already been approved through a diligent evaluation process.Why Choose ePosting?The service is completely free to sign up with no upfront costs, fees or subscription requirements, and connects job seekers and job posters. The platform utilizes a comprehensive rating and verification system to review and approve job seekers, job posters and job listings to ensure a high quality, productive experience focused on successful referral outcomes, including interviews and job offers, in addition to the application process. ePosting also covers job referrals across the spectrum, beyond companies with employee referral programs, focusing on proactive engagement driven by data and results.The platform features a user-centric, intuitive design with a personal dashboard that serves as a central hub. Here users can access tools and tips to help optimize their referral journey. Key benefits include: tracking activity and progress, timely notifications and workflow information, and personalized recommendations at each stage to enhance this new referral experience.About ePostingePosting is transforming the job search and hiring process with its dynamic referral marketplace where users can search curated job openings, connect with trusted referrals, discover new talent and opportunities – and get paid for it. By unlocking earning potential that benefits job seekers or“refer-ees”, job posters or“refer-ers” and employers alike, we empower users to build meaningful connections, optimize the referral and engagement process, and get rewarded for their network, knowledge and insights. It's free to sign up and to learn more visit ePosting and Linkedin .

