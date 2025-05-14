Tier4 Group Appoints Market Vice Presidents To Power National Expansion

Tier4 Group Appoints Three New Market Vice Presidents

Tier4 Group is excited to announce the appointment of three Market Vice Presidents as part of its strategic growth plan to expand national reach.

- Betsy Robinson, Founder & CEO, Tier4 GroupATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tier4 Group, a leading technology and professional recruitment firm based in Atlanta, GA, is excited to announce the appointment of three outstanding leaders to the role of Market Vice President as part of its strategic growth plan to expand national reach and continue delivering exceptional service to clients and talent.Larry Leff has been named Market Vice President, Northeast RegionKyle Rampy has been named Market Vice President, Central RegionKelly Gardner has been named Market Vice President, Southeast RegionThese key additions reflect Tier4 Group's commitment to scaling its business thoughtfully, strengthening client partnerships, and continuing its mission of building diverse, innovative, and high-performing teams across the country.“This strategic investment in leadership underscores our commitment to scaling Tier4 Group's impact nationally," said Betsy Robinson, Founder & CEO of Tier4 Group.“By adding seasoned Market Vice Presidents across our regions, each with proven track records, we're not only accelerating growth but also reinforcing the culture of mentorship and collaboration that sets us apart in the recruiting industry.”Each new Market Vice President brings a unique blend of industry expertise, leadership experience, and a passion for building meaningful relationships:Larry Leff (Northeast) is a seasoned technology and staffing executive with a proven track record of creating client-centric solutions and leading high-performing teams. His deep expertise in IT services and talent acquisition will further strengthen Tier4 Group's presence in the Northeast market.Kyle Rampy (Central) brings strong business development, operational leadership, and consulting experience across the Central region. With a client-first mindset and a drive for innovation, Kyle is well-positioned to help Tier4 Group's continue delivering exceptional outcomes across a rapidly evolving marketplace.Kelly Gardner (Southeast) has built her career on forging lasting partnerships, driving team success, and creating customized talent solutions. Her leadership will be instrumental as Tier4 Group deepens its roots in the Southeast and strengthens its stronghold in key regional markets.“As we continue to expand Tier4 Group's national footprint, we're thrilled to announce the addition of these three Market Vice Presidents for Sales,” said Robert Bouchard, COO, Tier4 Group.“Larry, Kelly, and Kyle bring the kind of leadership that will expand our reach and enhance our ability to deliver the Tier4 Touch-our personalized, high-impact service model-at scale. These accomplished leaders have consistently delivered results and will play a vital role in enriching the collaborative, mentorship-driven culture that makes us uncommon.”Tier4 Group's expansion comes at a time of dynamic change across the technology, recruiting, and workforce consulting industries. By investing in regional leadership, Tier4 Group is building the infrastructure needed to better serve clients and candidates nationwide while staying true to its hands-on, people-first approach that sets it apart.For more information, visit###About Tier4 GroupTier4 Group is a woman-owned and diversity-certified technology and professional talent acquisition firm specializing in connecting exceptional talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill specialized tech and tech-adjacent roles. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 Group strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized for six consecutive years (2019-2024) as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, as well as recognition as a Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the fifth time in 2024, and as one of the Best Places to Work in Georgia. For more information, visit tier4group.

