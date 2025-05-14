Rick Jordan Appears On Buffalo Fireside Chats To Lay Out Strategic Vision Behind Frequency Holdings Inc. (OTC: YCRM)

Frequency Holdings Inc - Formerly Yuenglings Ice Creap Corp

Buffalo Fireside Chats (BFC) PRIMETIME w/ Rick Jordan | YCRM Stock | ReachOut

CEO Rick Jordan talks strategy behind name change to Frequency Holdings, future acquisitions, and plans to build shareholder value across multiple verticals.

YUENGLINGS ICE CREAM CORP (OTCMKTS:YCRM)

- Rick Jordan, CEO of Frequency Holdings, Inc, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday night, May 11th, Rick Jordan, CEO of Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp. (OTC: YCRM), appeared on Buffalo Fireside Chats to discuss the Company's recent financial performance, strategic pivot, and its name change to Frequency Holdings Inc... which was formally filed with the State of Nevada the following morning.Watch the livestream recording hereSpeaking to a broad audience of institutional and retail investors, Jordan walked viewers through the Company's evolution from a reverse merger in late 2023 to its transformation into a modern holding company.“It's not just a name. It's a strategic evolution,” Jordan said.“Frequency represents clarity, direction, and scalability. We're building a signal, not noise. A holding company that operates like Berkshire, but with the innovation stack of Alphabet.”During the interview, Jordan confirmed that the FINRA name and ticker symbol change process is still underway, but that the Company wanted to take initiative in announcing its new identity and long-term structure to the market.The broadcast covered YCRM's recent 10-K highlights... including a 145.7% increase in gross profit, a swing to $4.4 million in net income, and an 8-figure debt restructuring initiative... as well as Jordan's aggressive expansion strategy. He reaffirmed that ReachOut, the Company's flagship operating brand, will continue its acquisition strategy targeting MSPs with $500,000 to $2 million in revenue and high-scale potential.“We're not done acquiring,” Jordan stated.“We're just doing it smarter now. Smaller, high-velocity acquisitions that integrate fast, scale 2–5x over 24 months. It's operational discipline that builds real shareholder value.”Jordan also re-introduced investors to TRUSTLESS, an independent digital identity and credentialing venture being incubated under the new holding company model.“TRUSTLESS was born from experience. It's built to solve a real pain point in the IT services world. Protecting access, proving identity, and giving clients ownership of their own infrastructure. And YES. It benefits YCRM directly through equity stakes and platform synergy.”“This is the Alphabet playbook,” Jordan added.“ReachOut is our Google. TRUSTLESS is our Waymo. And more ventures will follow. The old MSP model is dead. We're building a platform company that can expand into any high-value vertical that fits our culture and vision.”Jordan's appearance also addressed retail investor concerns around legacy convertible notes, uplisting plans, and future liquidity.“We've taken the hits. We've restructured. Now we're in motion. We've done the work, and the next 6 to 12 months are going to reflect that. I'm still here. And I'm building something that lasts.”@mrrickjordan on X@mrrickjordan on InstagramFor media, TV appearance and Investor Relations Contact:Email: ...Phone: 312-288-8008About Frequency Holdings, Inc. (OTC: YCRM)Frequency Holdings is a modern holding company focused on high-growth ventures in cybersecurity, AI, digital identity, and IT infrastructure. Through its lead operating brand, ReachOut, Frequency is building the first nationally recognized name in cybersecurity-first IT services for SMBs. Additional holdings, including TRUSTLESS, are structured to contribute long-term equity value via independent growth and strategic alignment.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, and financial expectations. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties--many of which are beyond the Company's control--that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect results include the Company's need for capital, changes in regulatory environments, market competition, demand for services, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

