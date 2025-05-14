Bihar Guv Pays Tribute To BSF Martyr Mohammad Imtiaz In Saran

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 14 (IANS) An emotional and proud moment unfolded on Wednesday in Narayanpur village, located in Jalal Basant Panchayat of Garkha block, as Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visited the home of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz and paid tribute to him.

He was recently martyred in Jammu and Kashmir while on duty. The Governor paid floral tribute to the oil painting of the martyr and saluted his supreme sacrifice for the nation, creating a deeply moving scene witnessed by villagers, family members, and officials.

Addressing the grieving family, Governor Khan expressed heartfelt condolences and assured them that the nation stands with them.

“We are all proud of brave sons like Mohammad Imtiaz, who gave their lives defending the country. Their sacrifice is eternal and inspires us all,” he said, as villagers gathered in solemn respect.

His visit created an atmosphere of honour and sorrow, with residents moved by the high-level recognition of their son's martyrdom.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had also visited the martyr's family residence in Chappra.

CM Kumar announced Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for a family member.

Tejashwi Yadav also assured the family of complete support, calling Imtiaz's sacrifice a source of pride for all of Bihar and the nation. In recognition of Sub-Inspector Imtiaz's sacrifice, the government has announced several measures to honour his legacy.

The 2 km rural road from Chintamanganj bridge to Rahmpur market will be renamed after him.

A Shaheed Dwar (Martyr's Gate) will be constructed at the entrance of his village. A new health sub-centre will be established in Narayanpur village, and a memorial dedicated to Shaheed Imtiaz will be built in his name.

Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz's martyrdom has stirred deep emotions across the state.

His name is now etched into the heart of Bihar's history, not just as a martyr, but as a symbol of courage and patriotism.

As villagers came forward to offer condolences and show their respect, one sentiment was echoed across Narayanpur:“Shaheed Imtiaz will never be forgotten. His sacrifice will forever inspire generations to come.”