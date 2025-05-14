Azamara Cruises Announces New Summer 2027 Cruises

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The 2027 summer sailings will be our most diverse yet, continuing to demonstrate Azamara's commitment to immersive, enriching travel," said Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara Cruises. "From returning to beloved U.K. ports like Dartmouth and Fowey to sailings timed with iconic events like the Monaco Grand Prix and Japan's Cherry Blossom season, Summer 2027 is all about delivering meaningful, in-depth travel experiences."

Pawlus adds, "Our Grand Voyages, in particular, some spanning more than 40 nights, are the epitome of our Destination Immersion® Elevated ethos-designed for curious travelers who want to see more, stay longer, and dive deeper into every destination, all while enjoying the intimate atmosphere and personalized service of our small ships."

Summer 2027 Cruises Highlights Include:



Six New Grand Voyages – Discover the World on Extended Itineraries: Azamara Cruises invites guests to embark on extraordinary Grand Voyages, ranging from 35 to 41 nights. These extended journeys visit multiple countries and continents, giving travelers ample time to explore iconic cities and hidden gems. Itineraries include Miami to Venice, Copenhagen to New York, Kobe to Vancouver, and Athens to Lisbon-each designed to showcase Azamara's signature blend of comfort and cultural immersion. Every Grand Voyage also includes complimentary airfare, shore excursion credits, WiFi for two devices, weekly laundry service, and an upgraded beverage package.

Europe in Full Bloom – A Season of Iconic Cultural Moments: Guests can sail through the heart of Europe during its most vibrant season, with curated itineraries offering access to world-famous events such as the Monaco Grand Prix and Edinburgh's Military Tattoo. Nearly half of all cruises feature late nights or overnights, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in authentic local culture after dark. Whether it's joining an exclusive AzAmazing Evening, taking part in a guided night tour, or savoring a Destination Celebration Dinner under the stars, guests can enjoy Europe's most iconic destinations long after the sun sets-from twilight strolls in coastal villages to moonlit concerts in historic city squares.

Back to Beloved Ports – Azamara Cruises Returns to Dartmouth and Fowey: For the first time since 2009 and 2018 respectively, Azamara Cruises returns to the picturesque U.K. ports of Dartmouth and Fowey-intimate harbors steeped in history and natural beauty. Dartmouth, home to the famed Britannia Royal Naval College, charms visitors with its medieval castle and scenic river cruises, while Fowey captivates with its literary heritage, stunning estuary views, and idyllic Cornish streets. Accessible only to smaller ships, these hidden gems showcase Azamara's ability to reach off-the-beaten-path destinations that larger cruise lines simply can't.

Destination Immersion® Elevated – 22 new PerryGolf Cruises, 10 new Country-Intensive Cruises, and Curated Shore Excursions: The 2027 summer cruises feature 22 new PerryGolf and 10 new Country-Intensive Cruises that allow travelers to dive deep into a single country's culture and coastline. Guests will enjoy expanded Azamara Ashore programming, including expertly crafted shore excursions and overnight land programs created in partnership with top local tour operators.

Immersive Access to Asia – Experience Japan's Cherry Blossoms and Beyond: Sailing in spring, Azamara Pursuit® will bring guests through Japan during the stunning cherry blossom season-offering opportunities to witness this natural wonder across both northern and southern ports such as Hiroshima, Kanazawa, Tokyo, Kobe and more. These itineraries combine cultural landmarks with natural beauty, all delivered with Azamara Cruises' signature local insight. Own the Night – More Late Nights and Overnight Stays: Summer 2027 cruises offer 89 overnight stays and 381 late nights, giving guests unmatched access to destinations after dark. As the only cruise line offering evening tours, Azamara invites travelers to experience the magic of each destination long after the sun sets.

Guests booking early can take advantage of an Early Booking Bonus, which includes 20% off cruise fare. Travelers who book a Veranda cabin or Suite will also receive the Experience More Essentials Package ($300 onboard credit, premium beverage package for two, and free Wi-Fi). Plus our Always Azamara inclusions, valued at over $4,500.

