Cunard Announces Royal Canadian Geographical Society Speaker Line-Up For 2025 Alaska Season

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On board a stunningly updated Queen Elizabeth, guests can fully immerse themselves in the Alaskan experience through the line's Insights enrichment program along with an array of unforgettable shore excursions. Accomplished speakers will share their extensive knowledge and enthrall audiences with stories of their adventures through this naturally captivating region.

Experts from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, one of Canada's largest non-profit exploration and educational organizations, will be featured on 2025 voyages from June to September. RCGS speakers include explorers, naturalists, topographical experts, astronauts, and indigenous advocates who will custom-curate exclusive programming for Cunard guests. This season's speakers include:



George Kourounis , RCGS Explorer in Residence: Worldwide explorer, storm chaser and adventurer who contributes to the Discovery Channel and the Weather Network; June 23-July 3



Laval St. Germain , RCGS Explorer in Residence: Airline captain and global thrill seeker renowned for being the only Canadian to have summited Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen among other record-breaking feats, leading expeditions from polar landscapes to dense tropical jungles and isolated island chains; July 3-10



Brian and Dee Keating : naturalists and wilderness adventurers for nearly four decades who utilize wildlife films to tell stories about the value and importance of nature; July 10-21



Lynn Moorman , RCGS Fellow: Geographer and educator who speaks about the glaciers, fjords, and geographic technologies that guests encounter along the British Columbia Coast and Alaska; July 31-August 11



Joseph Frey , VP, RCGS: former director and VP of The Explorers Club in New York who participated in numerous expeditions including NOAA's Battle of the Atlantic marine archaeology survey of the German submarine U-576; August 11-21



Andrew Fuestel : Professional astronaut who served 23 years with NASA. He has flown to space three times, including two flights on the Space Shuttle and one flight on the Russian Soyuz rocket; August 21-28



Sunniva Sorby , RCGS Fellow: Polar ambassador, citizen scientist, author and explorer Sunniva Sorby was part of the first team of women to ski to the South Pole, part of the first female duo to overwinter solo in the Arctic, and now advocates for protection of the Polar Regions; September 8-18

David and Kim Gray , RCGS Fellow: Naturalist, photographer, and avid adventurer who is best known for his daily morning program "The Calgary Eyeopener," which was one of Canada's top-rated local radio shows for over a decade; September 18-25

"The launch of this partnership in 2023 was met with great enthusiasm from guests, and we're excited to continue the collaboration for a third season in Alaska," said Cunard president Katie McAlister. "Cunard takes pride in offering an experience that's not only beautiful and luxurious, but also offers stimulating educational components. This collaboration adds an intellectual enrichment that provides lasting memories for our guests."

In addition to the RCGS speakers, Cunard's Queen Elizabeth will host a diverse range of expert speakers, including TV host Robson Green of Extreme Fishing: Alaska; Ruby Wax , British actress, writer and comedian whose repertoire includes the TV show Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip; accomplished mountaineer Peter Hillary , who has completed all of the Seven Summits; Ryan Pyle , creator and TV host of Extreme Treks, Rough Tides, and other international adventure programs; Bill Wichrowski, captain and star of The Deadliest Catch; TV personality and British veteran Jason Fox ; Qasa Alom , the filmmaker behind the documentary Alaska: Shaped by Nature; and athlete and adventurer Sarah Outen , the first woman and youngest person to sail solo from Japan to Alaska. Native Cultural Heritage Guides from Alaska Native Voices will be featured on all voyages as well.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK ).

About the Royal Canadian Geographical Society

The RCGS is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada - its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage and its environmental, social and economic challenges. Since 1929, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society empowers the sense of discovery, drives positive educational and social impact, and facilitates accessible knowledge sharing and learning across Canada, for Canadians and the world. The Society is one of Canada's largest non–profit educational organizations and is proud to support more than 26,000 membered educators from across the country. The RCGS carries an engaged and diverse electorate within the College of Fellows, extraordinary Explorers in Residence, Photographers in Residence, and a diverse and knowledgeable Board of Governors and awarded Honorary members of the Society. In addition to fulfilling nation-wide educational curriculum through Canadian Geographic Education, the Society offers extensive transformational programming including the publication of Canadian Geographic Magazine with a reach exceeding 4.2 million readers, the funding and support of Expedition & Research grants, and highly prized Society awards. The RCGS is funded primarily by membership fees and donations and the Society's Board of Governors and its program committees are comprised entirely of volunteers.

