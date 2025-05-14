Montefiore Einstein Moses Campus Awarded Landmark $4.5 Million Grant From Mother Cabrini Health Foundation To Advance Nursing Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Montefiore Einstein is one of only 13 hospitals in New York State selected for this prestigious Nursing Workforce Initiative Grant, part of the Cabrini Foundation's broader $51 million commitment to enhancing nursing across the state.

"We are deeply honored and excited to receive this substantial support from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation," said Maureen Scanlan, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, Senior Vice President & Chief Nurse Executive at Montefiore Einstein. "This generous grant enables us to advance our journey along the Pathway to Excellence®, enhancing mentorship, professional development, and nurse well-being. We remain committed to fostering an empowering environment where nurses thrive, lead with confidence, and deliver consistently high-quality, compassionate care."

Under the leadership of Maureen Scanlan SVP, Chief Nurse Executive and Maria Arias EdD, RN, Assistant Vice President of the Moses Campus, the grant will advance Montefiore Nursing's strategic initiatives to achieve the prestigious Pathway to Excellence designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), reflecting a commitment to supporting positive work environments for nurses and delivering exceptional patient-centered care.

Key areas supported by this funding include:



Enhanced mentorship and leadership development pathways

Expanded nurse residency program incorporating technology enhanced learning

Enhanced wellness initiatives to support nurse well-being

Continued professional development through evidence-based practice projects Technology enabled "real-time" feedback systems to facilitate communication between frontline staff and leadership.

Montefiore Einstein's continued investment in its nursing workforce aims to attract, retain, and empower nurses, nurturing the leaders essential to delivering exceptional patient care and advancing clinical excellence.

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems. It is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley. It comprises ten hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, and over two hundred outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families.

