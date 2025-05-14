Pivot® Performance Turf Gives The Woodlands Christian Academy A Home Field Advantage

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woodlands Christian Academy and its players and teams are already noting a marked difference in athletic performance thanks to their new Pivot® Performance Turf field. Hellas, A TenCate Company, completed installation for the school.

Randy Hollas, Athletic Director for The Woodlands Christian Academy, shares that his athletes "feel like this turf responds like a natural grass field. Our players have commented on the footing, release and lack of turf burns."

Pivot Performance Turf was expertly installed by Hellas, A TenCate Company

The Woodlands Christian Academy Athletic Director Randy Hollas says the players and coaches have the best simulation of grass available and more importantly they feel safe on Pivot Performance Turf

Pivot Performance Turf requires no performance infill and provides athletes with a grass-like surface.

Developed by TenCate's Center for Turf Innovation (CTI), Pivot gives players a consistent, supportive, stable playing surface without the recoil that can come from traditional turf systems that use black rubber pellets.

CTI used biometric sensors during on-field playing sessions to evaluate how Pivot performed and the various forces that were acting on the players. The cutting-edge testing is paying off for the programs and facilities that have installed Pivot.

Hellas faced a tight deadline to install a Max Flo+ shock pad and Pivot turf at the Warriors' multi-purpose field during the 2024 football season. "We utilized the TWCA football team's scheduled bye-week and road game in October to install a 20mm pad and the Pivot turf before their next home game," said Hellas President Jeff Smith. "Our coordinated efforts allowed us to deliver this high-performance system to TWCA, providing their athletes with an incredible field for years to come."

Watch and learn more about Pivot Performance Turf at The Woodlands Christian Academy:

About TenCate Grass

At TenCate Grass, we design and deliver the future of turf. With over 300 years of expertise and nearly 5,000 employees worldwide , we're a truly global company with strong local roots . We offer high-performance, turf systems for sports, landscaping, and outdoor living across more than 60 countries. Fully vertically integrated , we manage everything from R&D to recycling, working hand-in-hand with trusted local partners who bring deep expertise and on-the-ground insight. Whether it's a world-class stadium or a community field, we deliver surfaces that perform, last, and support vibrant, active lives.

About Hellas

Based in Austin, Texas, Hellas, A TenCate Company, is dedicated to delivering superior sports solutions to communities and institutions worldwide. With over 22 years of experience, Hellas provides innovative products and services to K-12, collegiate, and professional sports teams. The company aims to exceed client expectations through cutting-edge technology and unmatched expertise and has constructed fields at 17 NFL sites alongside numerous major colleges.

