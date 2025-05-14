Puroclean Champions Education Through Summer-Long Puroclean Cares®: Adopt A Classroom Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to a survey by the U.S. Department of Education, 94% of teachers pay for classroom necessities with money from their own pockets. Participants of the PuroClean CaresAdopt A Classroom campaign know that educators and students throughout the country deserve access to the tools and resources to help them be successful, and they are aiming to do their part to empower them.

"Teachers are the heart of our communities, shaping future generations every single day," said Alex Pericchi, Vice President of Marketing and Online Learning at PuroClean . "Through this campaign, franchisees in our network are coming together to let educators know that we see their dedication, and we value their contribution to our community."

Throughout the summer, participating PuroClean offices across the country are accepting classroom supplies such as:



Binders

Electric pencil sharpeners

Dry-erase boards

Markers

Scissors

Glue Paper

Donations can be dropped off at collection boxes inside participating franchise locations and will be given to the local school or teacher that the Franchise Owner has chosen to recognize in their community.

"Backing our educators is more than a seasonal gesture; it's a commitment to the success of our children and the strength of our communities," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean . "At our core, PuroClean is a service organization, and as Servant Leaders, we are dedicated to supporting those who are uplifting our future; this is a responsibility we proudly embrace."

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network nearing 500 offices. PuroClean Cares® is the brand's commitment to community, creating avenues for franchises nationwide to extend their service beyond restoration by participating in nationally organized charitable givebacks and community support initiatives.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit .

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit .

