CEW Hosts Annual Visionary Awards
"We are deeply honored to recognize these extraordinary women," said Carlotta Jacobson, CEW President. "The 2025 Visionary Awards shine a light on the trailblazers shaping the future of beauty, leaders who are redefining success through innovation, passion, and purpose. Our industry flourishes when we champion women's leadership and celebrate the impact they're making both in business and beyond."
The 2025 Visionary Award honorees included:
2025 Visionary Award Honorees:
Tina Chen Craig, Founder: U Beauty
Laney Crowell, Founder & CEO: Saie
Alisa Metzger, Co-Founder: INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Jen Shane, Co-Founder and Head of Innovation: INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Olamide Olowe, Founder and CEO: Topicals
Hillary Peterson, Founder: True Botanicals
Baylee Relf, Founder: DIME
Cynthia Sakai, Founder & CEO: evolvetogether
Janell Stephens, CEO: Camille Rose
Spirit of Giving Award Honoree:
Carly Guerra, Founder & CEO: Savoir
Sponsors: Amazon Beauty, Elevation Labs, Ulta Beauty, O.Berk, Trademark Cosmetics, 24 Seven, Nordstrom, Oracle NetSuite, Fairchild Media Group, Kaplow Communications, Consultancy Media, MOSS.
Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) is a global network of 8,300 members. Its mission is to empower women with the support, education, and recognition needed to grow their careers. CEW fosters an inclusive community, welcoming all who share a passion for breaking barriers. With members from every corner of the beauty industry, CEW unites professionals in marketing, sales, communications, formulation, product development, and more.
