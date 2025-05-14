Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CEW Hosts Annual Visionary Awards

CEW Hosts Annual Visionary Awards


2025-05-14 11:31:38
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The event, which took place at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, CA, featured each Visionary sharing her personal journey and advice for the next generation.

"We are deeply honored to recognize these extraordinary women," said Carlotta Jacobson, CEW President. "The 2025 Visionary Awards shine a light on the trailblazers shaping the future of beauty, leaders who are redefining success through innovation, passion, and purpose. Our industry flourishes when we champion women's leadership and celebrate the impact they're making both in business and beyond."

The 2025 Visionary Award honorees included:

2025 Visionary Award Honorees:

  • Tina Chen Craig, Founder: U Beauty
  • Laney Crowell, Founder & CEO: Saie
  • Alisa Metzger, Co-Founder: INNBEAUTY PROJECT
  • Jen Shane, Co-Founder and Head of Innovation: INNBEAUTY PROJECT
  • Olamide Olowe, Founder and CEO: Topicals
  • Hillary Peterson, Founder: True Botanicals
  • Baylee Relf, Founder: DIME
  • Cynthia Sakai, Founder & CEO: evolvetogether
  • Janell Stephens, CEO: Camille Rose

Spirit of Giving Award Honoree:

  • Carly Guerra, Founder & CEO: Savoir

Sponsors: Amazon Beauty, Elevation Labs, Ulta Beauty, O.Berk, Trademark Cosmetics, 24 Seven, Nordstrom, Oracle NetSuite, Fairchild Media Group, Kaplow Communications, Consultancy Media, MOSS.

Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) is a global network of 8,300 members. Its mission is to empower women with the support, education, and recognition needed to grow their careers. CEW fosters an inclusive community, welcoming all who share a passion for breaking barriers. With members from every corner of the beauty industry, CEW unites professionals in marketing, sales, communications, formulation, product development, and more.

Press Contact:
KAPLOW
[email protected]
212.221.1713

SOURCE CEW

MENAFN14052025003732001241ID1109549104

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search