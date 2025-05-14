CEW Hosts Annual Visionary Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The event, which took place at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, CA, featured each Visionary sharing her personal journey and advice for the next generation.

"We are deeply honored to recognize these extraordinary women," said Carlotta Jacobson, CEW President. "The 2025 Visionary Awards shine a light on the trailblazers shaping the future of beauty, leaders who are redefining success through innovation, passion, and purpose. Our industry flourishes when we champion women's leadership and celebrate the impact they're making both in business and beyond."

The 2025 Visionary Award honorees included:

Tina Chen Craig, Founder: U Beauty

Laney Crowell, Founder & CEO: Saie

Alisa Metzger, Co-Founder: INNBEAUTY PROJECT

Jen Shane, Co-Founder and Head of Innovation: INNBEAUTY PROJECT

Olamide Olowe, Founder and CEO: Topicals

Hillary Peterson, Founder: True Botanicals

Baylee Relf, Founder: DIME

Cynthia Sakai, Founder & CEO: evolvetogether Janell Stephens, CEO: Camille Rose

Spirit of Giving Award Honoree:

Carly Guerra, Founder & CEO: Savoir

Sponsors: Amazon Beauty, Elevation Labs, Ulta Beauty, O.Berk, Trademark Cosmetics, 24 Seven, Nordstrom, Oracle NetSuite, Fairchild Media Group, Kaplow Communications, Consultancy Media, MOSS.

Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) is a global network of 8,300 members. Its mission is to empower women with the support, education, and recognition needed to grow their careers. CEW fosters an inclusive community, welcoming all who share a passion for breaking barriers. With members from every corner of the beauty industry, CEW unites professionals in marketing, sales, communications, formulation, product development, and more.

