Century Communities To Host May Ribbon-Cutting At Cinco Lakes In West San Antonio

The special event will include complimentary light refreshments, a tour of the community's new model home-showcasing the stunning Savannah floor plan-and special early-bird savings.

Learn more at and RSVP for the ribbon-cutting at 210.899.0065 .

"Cinco Lakes is a really special homebuying opportunity, putting lakes and top-notch community amenities just beyond your doorstep in a great Far West Side location," said Eric Runge, San Antonio Division President. "We look forward to hosting homebuyers at our ribbon-cutting celebration, where we'll have special savings for those who get in early."

More About Cinco Lakes

Now selling from the $300s



7 floor plans

Single- and two-story layouts

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, 1,510 to 3,036 square feet

Waterfront homesites available

Per-plan structural features like main-floor primary bedrooms, mudrooms, extended covered patios and guest suites

Quartz countertops, smart home package and more included

Access to community lakes, fishing ponds, walking trails, amenity center and pool Close to attractions like SeaWorld, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, The Shops at La Cantera, with a short commute to Lackland Air Force Base and major area employers

Sales Center:

7422 Toledo Bend

San Antonio, TX 78252

210.899.0065



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

