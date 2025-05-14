Genstar Capital's Melissa Dickerson Recognized In Leading Private Equity Industry Awards

Dickerson named to PE Hub's 2025 "Women in Private Equity " list and awarded honorable mention by Mergers & Acquisitions on its "2025 Most Influential Women in Private Equity M&A " list

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, industrials, software, and healthcare industries, is proud to announce that PE Hub has named Melissa Dickerson, Genstar's Managing Director, Operations and Chief Financial Officer, to its 2025 "Women in Private Equity " list. The list honors 10 female leaders who are shaping the future of private equity, pushing boundaries and inspiring the next generation of women in the industry.

Additionally, Mergers & Acquisitions awarded Ms. Dickerson an honorable mention on its "2025 Most Influential Women in Private Equity M&A " list, which recognizes outstanding women who are playing key roles in dealmaking while making an impact on the larger M&A industry.

"I am honored to receive these recognitions, alongside the other incredible women leaders on these lists," said Ms. Dickerson. "I am also grateful to work with the team at Genstar, who inspire me every day, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to the firm's success."

During Ms. Dickerson's more than two-decade tenure with Genstar, she led the development of the firm's operational infrastructure as it grew its assets under management from $200 million to $50 billion and doubled its team. Ms. Dickerson also spearheaded the creation of Genstar's annual CFO Summit, now in its eighth year, an event gathering the CFOs of its portfolio companies to network, share insights, and enhance their investment strategies through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops.

In addition to recognizing Ms. Dickerson on the "Women in Private Equity" list, PE Hub explored her career and contributions to the industry in a profile, which can be found here: Melissa Dickerson, Genstar Capital: Women in Private Equity 2025 . Additionally, Ms. Dickerson joined "Investment Management Operations," a Capital Allocators podcast, to discuss her approach to building and evolving Genstar's operational infrastructure. The episode can be found on the Capital Allocators website , iTunes and Spotify .

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital ( ) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high-quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $50 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, software, healthcare, and industrials industries.

Contact:

For Genstar Capital:

FGS Global

[email protected]

SOURCE Genstar Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED