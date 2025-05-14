Laru Technologies Acquired By Capitalsoft Inc., Joining Forces For Ebpiq Venture

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2004, Laru Technologies built a reputation for delivering bank security solutions that help financial institutions monitor, prevent, and resolve fraud in ACH and wire transfers. The Laru Solution Suite analyzes each transaction, protecting against account takeovers, malware threats, and unauthorized fund transfers. The company's legacy of innovation and customer service will now power CapitalSoft's ebpIQ initiative.

"Our focus is on delivering 'Software for Life' that maximizes your return on technology investments," said Vic Cizmarik, President of CapitalSoft, in a message to clients. Cizmarik emphasized CapitalSoft's long-term commitment to enhancing the ebpIQ solution suite, gathering user feedback, and investing in product development.

"You got it done, and I thank you for that," the Laru Technologies founder said of his Viking M&A advisory team. Andrew Hakkarainen, Christian Aunspaugh, and Max Roix of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions worked together to facilitate the deal from inception to closing.

"The Viking team is thrilled to have facilitated this transaction for all parties involved. Being part of the second time this company has transacted and finding the next strategic partner to expand this platform is testimony of the great product this company offers its clients," Aunspaugh explained about the Laru acquisition. "Through numerous transactions, the founder has remained involved in the business and seen continued growth through acquisition. This deal brings Laru immediate integration within a strategic buyer already operating in multiple SaaS and software verticals."

With this transition, Laru Technologies moves forward as part of a broader strategic platform, advancing its mission of protecting electronic bank transactions. The combined teams are well-positioned to deliver greater value and innovation across the financial software landscape.

