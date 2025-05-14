Notice Regarding Uab „Orkela“ Financial Statements For 3-Month Period Ended 31 March 2025

The Company's primary activity is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a land plot and a building complex located at Vasario 16-osios g. 1, Vilnius. The Company is developing a lyceum and hotel complex near St. Philip and St. Jacob Church and Monastery in Vilnius.

