Notice Regarding Uab „Orkela“ Financial Statements For 3-Month Period Ended 31 March 2025
UAB „Orkela“ (hereinafter – the Company ) is a private limited company, registered with VĮ „Registrų centras“ on September 24, 2015 .
Registered office address : Jogailos g. 4, Vilnius. The Company has no branches or representative offices.
Main Business Activities
The Company's primary activity is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a land plot and a building complex located at Vasario 16-osios g. 1, Vilnius. The Company is developing a lyceum and hotel complex near St. Philip and St. Jacob Church and Monastery in Vilnius.
Key Events in Q1 2025
- January 9, 2025 – A bondholders' meeting was held, where a decision was made to extend the bond redemption deadline until July 19, 2025. April 10, 2025 – The State Territorial Planning and Construction Inspectorate under the Ministry of Environment approved the completion of the construction of the administrative part of the development project.
Financial Overview for Q1 2025
- During the first quarter of 2025, the Company invested €9.7 million in project development. During this period, the Company incurred €269.8 thousand in project-related expenses and €892.7 thousand in project financing costs. As of March 31, 2025, the Company's assets totaled €60,825 thousand (compared to €52,376 thousand as of December 31, 2024).
Anastasija Pocienė
Director, UAB „Orkela“
Attachment
-
Orkela FA 2025 Q1 (ENG)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment