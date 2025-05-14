Bevacizumab Biosimilar Market Insights Report 2025: A Paradigm Shift In Oncology With Targeted Therapies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover "Bevacizumab - Biosimilar Insight, 2025," which analyzes 25+ companies and 30+ drugs in the bevacizumab biosimilars landscape. The report covers marketed drugs, pipeline molecules, and therapeutic assessments by product type and stage. Learn about key market players like Amgen and Zydus, and explore emerging products from Prestige Biopharma and EirGenix.

Bevacizumab - Biosimilar Insight, 2025 offers an in-depth analysis of the Bevacizumab biosimilars market, encompassing over 25 companies and more than 30 drugs both marketed and in the pipeline. The analysis covers various development stages, including clinical and nonclinical products, with an emphasis on therapeutic assessments based on product type, stage, administration route, and molecule type.

The drug Bevacizumab, known by its brand name Avastin, is crucial in managing multiple cancers and certain eye diseases. It targets the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a vital component in cancer cell proliferation, offering a significant shift in oncology from chemotherapy to targeted biological therapies. Approved by the FDA in 2004, it revolutionized cancer treatment by impeding tumor growth through angiogenesis inhibition. Bevacizumab's applications in oncology include metastatic colorectal cancer, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, glioblastoma, cervical cancer, and specific ovarian cancers. It is also used off-label for ocular diseases like wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The report details the pipeline of Bevacizumab biosimilars, highlighting marketed products such as Mvasi by Amgen and Bryxta by Zydus. Mvasi stands out as the first biosimilar approved in the U.S. for cancer treatment, acting as a VEGF inhibitor. Bryxta similarly targets VEGF, blocking its interaction with receptors on endothelial cells, thereby reducing tumor growth. Emerging biosimilars like HD204 by Prestige Biopharma and EG12021 by EirGenix hold promise, focusing on VEGF inhibition for various cancers. HD204 is in Phase III, while EG12021 remains in preclinical stages, reinforcing Bevacizumab's therapeutic potential.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of developmental activities, including collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, underscoring the competitive landscape. In 2025, key developments included the approval of new biosimilars like Jobevne and the European approval of an ophthalmic formulation for AMD by Outlook Therapeutics. With Bevacizumab biosimilars, the landscape is evolving towards affordable alternatives with potential market growth.

The report gives insights into the therapeutic cumulative efforts, aiming to address unmet needs and enhance treatment efficacy for various solid tumors. Key players like Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Aurobindo Pharma, and others are at the forefront, driving innovation in biosimilar development. Overall, this report provides essential insights and strategic recommendations for stakeholders interested in the Bevacizumab biosimilars space.

