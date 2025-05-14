PD-1 And PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape 2025 Report: 180+ Companies, 200+ Drugs Analyzed
The "PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors - Competitive Landscape, 2025" report provides an in-depth analysis highlighting over 180 companies and more than 200 drugs in this significant immunotherapy sector. These inhibitors are crucial in enhancing the immune system's response against various cancers by blocking pathways exploited by tumor cells to evade immune detection. Therapies such as nivolumab, pembrolizumab, atezolizumab, and durvalumab have shown efficacy in treating several cancers, including melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer.
Company and Product Profiles: Marketed Therapies
Merck : A leader in oncology, Merck's immunotherapy drug Keytruda has been pivotal in treating various cancers. Keytruda works by inhibiting the PD-1 receptor, disrupting cancer's ability to escape immune surveillance. It has received approvals for multiple cancer types, demonstrating significant clinical benefits.
GSK : With a broad focus on innovative treatments, GSK's Jemperli plays a critical role in their immuno-oncology research. Approved for various indications in the US, Jemperli is integral to GSK's strategy in delivering transformative oncology solutions.
Company and Product Profiles: Pipeline Therapies
AstraZeneca : Known for its strong presence in oncology, AstraZeneca is advancing Rilvegostomig for multiple cancer types, underscoring its commitment to innovative therapies in cancer treatment.
Pfizer : Sasanlimab, a potent anti-PD-1 antibody, is under clinical trials for bladder cancer, reinforcing Pfizer's role in developing advanced oncological therapeutics.
Incyte Corporation : Focusing on precision medicine, Incyte is developing INCB099280, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor for treating certain cancers, showcasing their emphasis on specific and effective therapies.
Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals : This company is innovating with ZG005, a bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and TIGIT, promising enhanced efficacy in solid tumors.
ImmVira Pharma : Known for its novel oncolytic virus therapies, ImmVira's C5252 aims to treat malignant glioma, symbolizing their cutting-edge oncological advancements.
The report also delves into commercial assessments, collaboration analyses, and showcases the dynamic competitive landscape within the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market. It addresses key questions about development stages and emerging therapies, while highlighting the significant players like GSK, Roche, Merck, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, among others. This encapsulates the ongoing evolution and pivotal developments in this critical segment of cancer treatment.
Report Highlights
- Innovent Biologics' IBI363 received its second Fast Track Designation from the US FDA for specific cancer treatments. Shanghai Henlius Biotech's PD-L1 ADC, HLX43, began Phase II clinical trials. Pfizer's Phase III CREST trial of sasanlimab showed positive results. AstraZeneca received approval for a Phase III study on the anticancer drug Rilvegostomig. The FDA expanded the approval of Jemperli for broader cancer treatment applications.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors: Overview
- Introduction Structure Mechanism of Action Programmed cell death 1 receptor Applications
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment
- PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Collaboration Analysis by Companies
Competitive Landscape
- Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type Assessment by Stage and Product Type Assessment by Route of Administration Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)
Merck
- Company Overview
KEYTRUDA
- Product Description Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
AstraZeneca
- Company Overview
Rilvegostomig
- Product Description Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals
- Company Overview
ZG005
- Product Description Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
ImmVira Pharma
- Company Overview
C5252
- Product Description Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Company Name
- Company Overview
Product Name
- Product Description Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors- Unmet needs
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors - Market drivers and barriers
Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- GSK Roche Merck Pfizer CStone Pharmaceuticals Astrazeneca Incyte Corporation Agenus ImmVira Pharma Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals
