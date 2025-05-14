PD-1 And PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape 2025 Report: 180+ Companies, 200+ Drugs Analyzed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report provides extensive insights into over 180 companies and 200 drugs in the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market. This comprehensive resource focuses on treatment assessments by product type, stage, and delivery, highlighting major players and emerging therapies globally.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors - Competitive landscape, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors - Competitive Landscape, 2025" report provides an in-depth analysis highlighting over 180 companies and more than 200 drugs in this significant immunotherapy sector. These inhibitors are crucial in enhancing the immune system's response against various cancers by blocking pathways exploited by tumor cells to evade immune detection. Therapies such as nivolumab, pembrolizumab, atezolizumab, and durvalumab have shown efficacy in treating several cancers, including melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer.

Company and Product Profiles: Marketed Therapies

Merck : A leader in oncology, Merck's immunotherapy drug Keytruda has been pivotal in treating various cancers. Keytruda works by inhibiting the PD-1 receptor, disrupting cancer's ability to escape immune surveillance. It has received approvals for multiple cancer types, demonstrating significant clinical benefits.

GSK : With a broad focus on innovative treatments, GSK's Jemperli plays a critical role in their immuno-oncology research. Approved for various indications in the US, Jemperli is integral to GSK's strategy in delivering transformative oncology solutions.

Company and Product Profiles: Pipeline Therapies

AstraZeneca : Known for its strong presence in oncology, AstraZeneca is advancing Rilvegostomig for multiple cancer types, underscoring its commitment to innovative therapies in cancer treatment.

Pfizer : Sasanlimab, a potent anti-PD-1 antibody, is under clinical trials for bladder cancer, reinforcing Pfizer's role in developing advanced oncological therapeutics.

Incyte Corporation : Focusing on precision medicine, Incyte is developing INCB099280, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor for treating certain cancers, showcasing their emphasis on specific and effective therapies.

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals : This company is innovating with ZG005, a bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and TIGIT, promising enhanced efficacy in solid tumors.

ImmVira Pharma : Known for its novel oncolytic virus therapies, ImmVira's C5252 aims to treat malignant glioma, symbolizing their cutting-edge oncological advancements.

The report also delves into commercial assessments, collaboration analyses, and showcases the dynamic competitive landscape within the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market. It addresses key questions about development stages and emerging therapies, while highlighting the significant players like GSK, Roche, Merck, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, among others. This encapsulates the ongoing evolution and pivotal developments in this critical segment of cancer treatment.

Report Highlights



Innovent Biologics' IBI363 received its second Fast Track Designation from the US FDA for specific cancer treatments.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech's PD-L1 ADC, HLX43, began Phase II clinical trials.

Pfizer's Phase III CREST trial of sasanlimab showed positive results.

AstraZeneca received approval for a Phase III study on the anticancer drug Rilvegostomig. The FDA expanded the approval of Jemperli for broader cancer treatment applications.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors: Overview



Introduction

Structure

Mechanism of Action

Programmed cell death 1 receptor Applications

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)

Merck

Company Overview

KEYTRUDA



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

AstraZeneca

Company Overview

Rilvegostomig



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

Company Overview

ZG005



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

ImmVira Pharma

Company Overview

C5252



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Company Name

Company Overview

Product Name



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors- Unmet needs

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors - Market drivers and barriers

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



GSK

Roche

Merck

Pfizer

CStone Pharmaceuticals

Astrazeneca

Incyte Corporation

Agenus

ImmVira Pharma Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900