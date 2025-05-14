Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Terraform Power Operating First Quarter 2025 Results Webcast And Conference Call


2025-05-14 11:31:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power Operating, LLC's First Quarter 2025 Results Webcast and Conference Call on May 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with senior management.

These results will be made available on our website at in the form of unaudited consolidated financial statements for the periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 under“Financials” prior to the webcast and conference call.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register by conference call clicking here .

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register by webcast by clicking here .

About TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC owns and operates a renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe. The company is a controlled affiliate of Brookfield Renewable. For more information, please visit: .

Contact for Investors/Media:

Alex Jackson
TerraForm Power Operating, LLC
...


MENAFN14052025004107003653ID1109549091

