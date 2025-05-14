$51.38 Bn Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Outlook, 2030 - Carbon Fiber Gains Momentum Amid EV And Sustainability Push
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|195
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$30.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$51.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Drivers
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption and Lightweighting Demand: The rapid global shift toward electric vehicles is a key driver for carbon fiber use. EVs benefit immensely from lightweight materials since reducing vehicle mass directly improves battery range and energy efficiency. Carbon fiber, with its high strength-to-weight ratio, is ideal for EV chassis, body panels, and structural components. Stringent Emission Regulations and Fuel Efficiency Standards: Governments worldwide are tightening fuel economy and emission regulations. Automakers are under pressure to reduce the environmental footprint of vehicles, making lightweight materials like carbon fiber critical for compliance. This is especially true in Europe, China, and North America, where regulatory frameworks are aggressively pushing for greener mobility solutions.
Market Challenges
- High Production Costs and Limited Scalability: Carbon fiber is significantly more expensive than traditional materials like steel or aluminum, due to complex manufacturing processes and high raw material costs. This makes it difficult for widespread use in cost-sensitive, mass-market vehicles, limiting its penetration to premium or performance-oriented segments. Recycling and End-of-Life Management: Unlike metals, carbon fiber is harder to recycle efficiently. Current methods of reclaiming carbon fiber are either too costly or degrade the quality of the material. With increasing emphasis on circular economy practices and sustainability, the lack of robust recycling infrastructure poses a major hurdle.
Market Trends
- Hybrid Material Development (e.g., CFRP with Metal or Thermoplastics) : To strike a balance between performance and cost, manufacturers are developing hybrid structures combining carbon fiber with metals or thermoplastics. This allows for tailored material performance while reducing the overall cost of production and simplifying repair processes. Automation and Mass Production Techniques: The industry is witnessing innovation in automated carbon fiber layup and molding processes like high-pressure resin transfer molding (HP-RTM). These advances are making it more feasible to integrate carbon fiber components into higher-volume vehicle production lines, particularly in mid-range electric and hybrid vehicles.
Considered in this report:
- Historic Year: 2019 Base year: 2024 Estimated year: 2025 Forecast year: 2030
Aspects covered in this report:
- Automotive Carbon Fiber Market with its value and forecast along with its segments Various drivers and challenges On-going trends and developments Top profiled companies Strategic recommendation
Companies mentioned
- Toray Industries Inc. Teijin Limited Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. BASF SE Solvay SA Dow Inc. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Nippon Steel Corporation 3M Saudi Aramco Gurit Holdings AG Carbon Revolution PLC Hexcel Corporation SGL Carbon SE BFG International Group Quickstep Holdings Limited DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV Bcomp Ltd Polynt Group S.A R.L.
By Material:
- Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Pitch
By Application:
- Structural Assembly Powertrain Components Interior and Exterior
By Sales Channel:
- OEM Aftermarket
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Automotive Carbon Fiber Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment