Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
$51.38 Bn Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Outlook, 2030 - Carbon Fiber Gains Momentum Amid EV And Sustainability Push


2025-05-14 11:31:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The automotive industry has long been at the forefront of innovation, striving to meet the demands of performance, safety, and environmental sustainability. In recent years, one of the most transformative materials in the industry has been carbon fiber. Carbon fiber, known for its lightweight and high-strength properties, is revolutionizing the automotive sector by offering improved fuel efficiency, enhanced performance, and a significant reduction in vehicle weight. This material, once reserved for aerospace and high-performance sports cars, has gradually found its way into mainstream vehicles, marking a significant shift in how automobiles are designed and manufactured.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Outlook, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market is projected to reach market size of USD 51.38 Billion by 2030 increasing from USD 30.11 in 2024, growing with 9.52% CAGR by 2025-2030

The future of carbon fiber in the automotive industry appears bright, with continued growth expected in both the use of carbon fiber composites and the adoption of electric vehicles. The need for lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and increase vehicle performance will only increase as global environmental regulations become more stringent. Automakers are also exploring the integration of carbon fiber into new vehicle designs, including autonomous vehicles and smart cars.

Over the past decade, carbon fiber has gradually moved beyond niche applications into mass-market vehicles. As global regulations on fuel efficiency and emissions have become stricter, automakers have been under increasing pressure to develop lightweight, fuel-efficient cars. Carbon fiber plays a crucial role in achieving these goals, and its use is expected to grow rapidly as manufacturers continue to explore ways to meet regulatory standards while enhancing vehicle performance. One of the most notable developments in the automotive carbon fiber industry is the adoption of carbon fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRP).
CFRP is a composite material made by combining carbon fibers with a polymer resin, resulting in a strong, lightweight, and versatile material that is easier to manufacture and more cost-effective than pure carbon fiber. This has made carbon fiber more accessible to mass-market vehicles, where cost constraints are more critical. For example, the BMW i3 and i8 are among the first mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) to feature extensive use of carbon fiber, particularly in the car's passenger cell and body structure. The success of these models has demonstrated the feasibility of using carbon fiber in high-volume production, paving the way for other automakers to incorporate the material into their vehicles.
As these vehicles become more complex, requiring lightweight yet durable materials to support advanced sensors, batteries, and other electronic systems, carbon fiber's role in automotive design will continue to evolve. Additionally, as the market for electric and hybrid vehicles expands, carbon fiber will play an even more critical role in meeting the specific demands of EV design, including energy efficiency and battery performance. The automotive carbon fiber industry is also poised to benefit from collaborations and partnerships between automakers, carbon fiber manufacturers, and technology companies.
These collaborations will likely accelerate the development of new materials, production techniques, and recycling methods, further driving innovation and reducing costs. Additionally, the use of carbon fiber in EVs is particularly significant because lighter vehicles require less energy to operate, directly contributing to improved battery life and range - two critical factors for the success of electric vehicles in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 195
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $30.11 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.38 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5%
Regions Covered Global


Market Drivers

  • Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption and Lightweighting Demand: The rapid global shift toward electric vehicles is a key driver for carbon fiber use. EVs benefit immensely from lightweight materials since reducing vehicle mass directly improves battery range and energy efficiency. Carbon fiber, with its high strength-to-weight ratio, is ideal for EV chassis, body panels, and structural components.
  • Stringent Emission Regulations and Fuel Efficiency Standards: Governments worldwide are tightening fuel economy and emission regulations. Automakers are under pressure to reduce the environmental footprint of vehicles, making lightweight materials like carbon fiber critical for compliance. This is especially true in Europe, China, and North America, where regulatory frameworks are aggressively pushing for greener mobility solutions.

Market Challenges

  • High Production Costs and Limited Scalability: Carbon fiber is significantly more expensive than traditional materials like steel or aluminum, due to complex manufacturing processes and high raw material costs. This makes it difficult for widespread use in cost-sensitive, mass-market vehicles, limiting its penetration to premium or performance-oriented segments.
  • Recycling and End-of-Life Management: Unlike metals, carbon fiber is harder to recycle efficiently. Current methods of reclaiming carbon fiber are either too costly or degrade the quality of the material. With increasing emphasis on circular economy practices and sustainability, the lack of robust recycling infrastructure poses a major hurdle.

Market Trends

  • Hybrid Material Development (e.g., CFRP with Metal or Thermoplastics) : To strike a balance between performance and cost, manufacturers are developing hybrid structures combining carbon fiber with metals or thermoplastics. This allows for tailored material performance while reducing the overall cost of production and simplifying repair processes.
  • Automation and Mass Production Techniques: The industry is witnessing innovation in automated carbon fiber layup and molding processes like high-pressure resin transfer molding (HP-RTM). These advances are making it more feasible to integrate carbon fiber components into higher-volume vehicle production lines, particularly in mid-range electric and hybrid vehicles.

Considered in this report:

  • Historic Year: 2019
  • Base year: 2024
  • Estimated year: 2025
  • Forecast year: 2030

Aspects covered in this report:

  • Automotive Carbon Fiber Market with its value and forecast along with its segments
  • Various drivers and challenges
  • On-going trends and developments
  • Top profiled companies
  • Strategic recommendation

Companies mentioned

  • Toray Industries Inc.
  • Teijin Limited
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
  • BASF SE
  • Solvay SA
  • Dow Inc.
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  • Nippon Steel Corporation
  • 3M
  • Saudi Aramco
  • Gurit Holdings AG
  • Carbon Revolution PLC
  • Hexcel Corporation
  • SGL Carbon SE
  • BFG International Group
  • Quickstep Holdings Limited
  • DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV
  • Bcomp Ltd
  • Polynt Group S.A R.L.

By Material:

  • Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)
  • Pitch

By Application:

  • Structural Assembly
  • Powertrain Components
  • Interior and Exterior

By Sales Channel:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Automotive Carbon Fiber Market
MENAFN14052025004107003653ID1109549090

