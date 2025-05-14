$51.38 Bn Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Outlook, 2030 - Carbon Fiber Gains Momentum Amid EV And Sustainability Push

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Outlook, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market is projected to reach market size of USD 51.38 Billion by 2030 increasing from USD 30.11 in 2024, growing with 9.52% CAGR by 2025-2030

The future of carbon fiber in the automotive industry appears bright, with continued growth expected in both the use of carbon fiber composites and the adoption of electric vehicles. The need for lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and increase vehicle performance will only increase as global environmental regulations become more stringent. Automakers are also exploring the integration of carbon fiber into new vehicle designs, including autonomous vehicles and smart cars.



Over the past decade, carbon fiber has gradually moved beyond niche applications into mass-market vehicles. As global regulations on fuel efficiency and emissions have become stricter, automakers have been under increasing pressure to develop lightweight, fuel-efficient cars. Carbon fiber plays a crucial role in achieving these goals, and its use is expected to grow rapidly as manufacturers continue to explore ways to meet regulatory standards while enhancing vehicle performance. One of the most notable developments in the automotive carbon fiber industry is the adoption of carbon fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRP).

CFRP is a composite material made by combining carbon fibers with a polymer resin, resulting in a strong, lightweight, and versatile material that is easier to manufacture and more cost-effective than pure carbon fiber. This has made carbon fiber more accessible to mass-market vehicles, where cost constraints are more critical. For example, the BMW i3 and i8 are among the first mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) to feature extensive use of carbon fiber, particularly in the car's passenger cell and body structure. The success of these models has demonstrated the feasibility of using carbon fiber in high-volume production, paving the way for other automakers to incorporate the material into their vehicles.

As these vehicles become more complex, requiring lightweight yet durable materials to support advanced sensors, batteries, and other electronic systems, carbon fiber's role in automotive design will continue to evolve. Additionally, as the market for electric and hybrid vehicles expands, carbon fiber will play an even more critical role in meeting the specific demands of EV design, including energy efficiency and battery performance. The automotive carbon fiber industry is also poised to benefit from collaborations and partnerships between automakers, carbon fiber manufacturers, and technology companies.

These collaborations will likely accelerate the development of new materials, production techniques, and recycling methods, further driving innovation and reducing costs. Additionally, the use of carbon fiber in EVs is particularly significant because lighter vehicles require less energy to operate, directly contributing to improved battery life and range - two critical factors for the success of electric vehicles in the market.

