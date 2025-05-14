Houzeo Expands Footprint In Georgia, Launches A Homebuyer Platform

18,000+ Homes for Sale in Atlanta, GA

Home buyers across the Peach State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo's new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo's Extensive Home Database: Houzeo offers access to over 1.5 million listings, including approximately 155,700 homes for sale in Georgia . The database is in line with Zillow, Redfin, and other major platforms. Each listing has high-quality images, pricing details, floor plans, property history, and local neighborhood insights.2. IntelliSearch: Houzeo's IntelliSearch algorithm allows buyers to easily filter and refine their home search. Buyers can quickly find properties that fit their needs using simple language like“cheap houses for sale in McDonough under 150k” or“new townhouses in Savannah with a garage" and view the listings instantly.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Houzeo's interactive map filters let homebuyers navigate a plethora of listings based on their preferences. These can include homes with open houses, price reductions, newly built homes, hot homes, or properties without HOA fees. Buyers can instantly refine their search in real time, focusing on exactly what matters to them.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can book a tour for a home that interests them with just a few clicks.5. Save Favorite Homes: Homebuyers often compare neighborhoods like Roswell, Columbus, and Peachtree City before choosing a home. Houzeo's Favorites feature lets buyers easily track and revisit shortlisted properties. This feature is especially helpful for couples or co-buyers reviewing options together.6. Contact Agent: Houzeo's Contact Agent function ensures you can communicate directly with listing agents. Whether you're exploring historic Atlanta homes for sale or looking to submit an offer on a property in Athens, you can request more details and submit offers-all with a simple click.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it's related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

