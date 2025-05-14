Bluehost Group Appoints Sachin Puri As Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Chapter Of Growth And Customer-Centric Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Puri brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling high-growth SaaS, eCommerce, security and digital infrastructure businesses. His career includes senior leadership roles at companies such as StubHub, McAfee, WP Engine and Liquid Web. Across these roles, he has led initiatives that accelerated growth, transformed customer experience, drove product innovation and elevated brand impact.

"Earlier this year, parent company Newfold Digital restructured its portfolio to create two distinct business groups – Bluehost Group and Network Solutions Group – allowing each to sharpen its strategic focus and better serve the unique needs of its customer base," said Sharon Rowlands, CEO and chair of the Newfold Digital Board. "With Sachin at the helm, we're confident the Bluehost team is positioned to deliver exceptional customer experiences and build on its WordPress expertise while expanding platform choices that drive flexible digital success and power commerce for customers."

Puri is widely recognized for his digital growth acumen, brand-building expertise and ability to align innovation with customer needs. His appointment reinforces Bluehost's commitment to delivering trusted, intuitive and high-performance solutions for entrepreneurs, developers and small businesses looking to build, grow and scale online.

"The opportunity ahead for Bluehost is immense," said Puri, CEO of Bluehost Group. "This is a brand that's helped millions of people launch and grow online - and we're just getting started. In a digital world increasingly shaped by AI, commerce, and content, customers need simple, flexible, and trusted platforms that drive results. With a strong product foundation, deep WordPress roots, and a passionate team, Bluehost is uniquely positioned to lead the next chapter of digital success for those building, growing, and scaling online."

For over two decades, Bluehost has empowered individuals and small businesses to create and scale their online success. Today, it serves as a trusted platform and partner, backed by smart tools, expert support and a deep commitment to innovation across content, commerce and digital experience.

Under Puri's leadership, Bluehost Group will continue to invest in AI-native features, expand its platform capabilities across content and commerce, and deliver seamless, scalable digital experiences. Bluehost's mission remains clear: to help customers build faster, sell smarter, and grow with confidence.

About Bluehost

Bluehost is a premier web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by over 5 million WordPress users because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional, one-of-a-kind website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost .

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network solutions, Register, Web, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold .

