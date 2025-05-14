From World Fair To World-Class: Gaulin Homogenizers Mark 125 Years Of Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW proudly commemorates 125 years of Gaulin homogenizing technology-part of the APV brand for over 50 years. The first of its kind in the industry, Gaulin homogenizers revolutionized dairy processing by improving product quality and extending shelf life. Today, that legacy of innovation continues to evolve, with homogenizers playing a critical role in shaping the future of dairy, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and chemical processing-supporting smoother mouthfeels, high-gloss finishes and finer emulsions.

Whether optimizing energy use, increasing output or enhancing product consistency, APV Gaulin homogenizers remain essential to developing the texture and product characteristics today's processors demand. By helping customers customize their ideal homogenizer, SPX FLOW emphasizes the importance of choosing proven technology-one that is trusted by generations and ready for the future's demands.

"For 125 years, Gaulin homogenizers have helped shape how the world processes milk, general beverages and more," said Con O'Driscoll, SPX FLOW Global Product Manager for Dispersion Products. "That legacy inspires us every day as we continue evolving our technology to meet new challenges-supporting our customers with reliable performance and the confidence to move forward."

125 Years in Review:



1899: Auguste Gaulin patented the homogenizer; U.S. approval followed in 1904

His high-pressure system revolutionized the safety, taste and shelf life of liquid foods

Debuted at the 1900 Paris World Fair as a breakthrough in food processing

Proved effective when homogenized milk stayed fresh after a months-long ocean voyage aboard the R.M.S. Oropesa Acquired by APV in 1972 and later joined by Rannie to form a leading global homogenizer brand

With Gaulin homogenizers still running strong at customer sites after more than 70+ years, it's a powerful testament to the long-term value of choosing the right homogenizer. Built with rugged designs and supported by genuine OEM parts, Gaulin homogenizers deliver consistent quality, energy efficiency and dependable operation-batch after batch, year after year.

Explore more on APV Gaulin's homogenizer impact here:



