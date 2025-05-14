Connected Car Solutions Strategic Business Intelligence Report 2024-2030: Increasing Focus On Driver Safety And Assistance, Growing Consumer Demand For Infotainment Systems
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Internet of Things: The Technology Platform for Connected Cars Recent Market Activity Connected Cars: The Future of Driving In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Systems to Power First Generation Intelligent Connected Cars Reliable Internet Connectivity: A Vital Prerequisite for Connected Cars Cloud Computing in the Automobile Industry Signals a New Era of Mobility Cloud to Tackle Connected Cars & Their Big Data Challenges Cloud Computing: The Key to Connected Car Data Security Mobile Convergence with the Connected Car: A Fundamental Trend Gains Momentum 4G Mobile Network Technology to Connect Cars at Lightning Internet Speeds Smartphone-to-Car Connectivity: Turning Smartphones into the Control Keys for Connected Cars Rising Number of Web-based Apps to Promote Embedded Connectivity Growing Focus on Safety Spurs Interest in Embedded Connectivity Connected Cars Signal Opportunities for the Telecom Sector With Emerging Markets Projected to Drive Over 60% of Global Auto Industry Profits, China Stands Out as the Global Growth Engine Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for Value-Added Content Per Car A Peek Into Market Challenges Change in Car Ownership Models to Affect the Market for Connected Car Solutions Incompatibility of Various Platforms Hampers Adoption of Connectivity Solutions Concerns over Data Privacy: A Market Dampener Device Democracy: The Solution to Privacy Issues in Connected Cars Market Outlook Connected Car Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2025 Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for In-Vehicle Connectivity Drives Growth in Connected Car Solutions Advances in Autonomous Driving Technologies Propel Market Expansion Increasing Focus on Driver Safety and Assistance Strengthens Business Case for Connected Car Solutions Growth of Electric Vehicles (EVs) Expands Addressable Market for Connected Solutions Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Demand for Smart Vehicle Solutions Proliferation of IoT Devices Spurs Market Growth for Connected Car Solutions Increasing Consumer Demand for Infotainment Systems Drives Adoption of Connected Car Technologies Advances in Telematics Propel Growth in Connected Car Market Evolution of V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communication Expands Market Opportunities Rising Focus on Vehicle Cybersecurity Drives Demand for Secure Connected Solutions Growth of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Accelerates Market Demand Increasing Adoption of 5G Networks Enhances Connectivity in Connected Cars Technological Innovations in GPS and Navigation Systems Propel Market Expansion Focus on Real-Time Diagnostics and Predictive Maintenance Strengthens Business Case for Connected Car Solutions Expansion of Smart City Initiatives Generates Opportunities for Connected Vehicles Growing Use of Big Data Analytics Enhances Demand for Data-Driven Connected Car Solutions Increasing Regulatory Mandates for Safety Features Sustain Growth in Connected Car Market Consumer Preference for Personalized In-Car Experiences Drives Adoption of Connected Solutions
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Aeris Communications Airbiquity, Inc. Apple Inc. AT&T, Inc. Audi AG Automotive Grade Linux Foundation Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Cisco Systems Inc. Daimler AG Delphi Automotive LLP Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Ford Motor Company Freescale Semiconductor Inc General Motors Company Google Inc. Honda Motor Co. Ltd Intel Corporation Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc. Microsoft Corp. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NXP Semiconductors N.V. Octo Telematics SpA QNX Software Systems Ltd. Qualcomm Inc. Renault Group Robert Bosch GmbH Sierra Wireless Texas Instruments Inc. TomTom International BV Toyota Motor Corp Verizon Communications, Inc. Verizon Telematics Inc. Vodafone Automotive SpA Vodafone Group Plc WirelessCar
