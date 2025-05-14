Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Connected Car Solutions Strategic Business Intelligence Report 2024-2030: Increasing Focus On Driver Safety And Assistance, Growing Consumer Demand For Infotainment Systems


2025-05-14 11:16:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Embedded segment, which is expected to reach US$65.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.8%. The Integrated segment is also set to grow at 19.9% CAGR over the analysis period.Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $13.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.1% CAGR to reach $39.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Car Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to offering.
The global market for Connected Car Solutions was valued at US$54.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$148.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Connected Car Solutions market.


Connected car solutions represent a transformative shift in the automotive industry, particularly in emerging markets. These technologies enable vehicles to wirelessly connect to the internet, offering features such as real-time traffic updates, maintenance alerts, and remote vehicle control. Initially focused on safety and security in the early 2000s, the scope of connected car technologies has expanded significantly with the rise of smartphones and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Connected cars enhance the driving experience by integrating in-built Wi-Fi, advanced navigation systems, and remote diagnostics, making driving safer, more efficient, and convenient. Despite challenges like inconsistent network coverage and high integration costs, the automotive industry is rapidly adopting these technologies. Collaborations between automakers and tech companies, supported by government initiatives for smart cities and mobility projects, are driving this growth, fostering innovations that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning for personalized driving experiences.
One of the primary benefits of connected car technology is enhanced safety. Features like automatic crash notifications and emergency assistance can significantly reduce road fatalities, particularly in regions with high accident rates. These systems also aid in efficient traffic management by providing real-time updates and intelligent routing options, helping drivers avoid congested areas and reduce travel stress. Connected cars contribute to smart city initiatives by sharing data on traffic patterns, parking availability, and pollution levels, facilitating better urban mobility planning. Integration with smartphones enhances the in-car experience, offering a seamless connection with the vehicle's entertainment system.

Additionally, connected car technologies bring innovations in vehicle maintenance and performance monitoring, with remote diagnostics tools allowing proactive monitoring and addressing potential issues before they escalate. The convenience of in-car payments at drive-thrus and gas stations further enhances user experience.
IoT is a key technology powering connected car solutions, integrating internet-connected devices and sensors into vehicles to collect, analyze, and communicate data. This enables high-end functionalities such as AI-driven navigation, entertainment systems, enhanced safety features, and remote monitoring and control. IoT technology improves vehicle performance through data collection and analysis, facilitating machine-to-machine communication and better infrastructure interactions. Real-time data from IoT-connected vehicles enhances driver assistance features and communication with nearby vehicles, aiding in route optimization and preventative maintenance.

For manufacturers, this translates into cost-saving production methods, optimized inventory management, and higher profit margins. IoT-enabled vehicles offer features such as remote unlocking, vehicle summoning, and advanced GPS navigation, significantly enhancing driver convenience. Advanced driver assistance systems, utilizing AI, improve adaptive responsiveness and lane-keeping functionalities, reducing the likelihood of accidents and enhancing situational awareness.
The growth of connected car solutions is driven by several key factors. The expansion of mobile connectivity and broadband infrastructure makes it feasible and reliable for vehicles to stay connected, facilitating uninterrupted internet service crucial for connected car features. Advancements in artificial intelligence enhance the capabilities of connected cars, from voice-assisted features and navigation systems to predictive maintenance and personalized driver assistance.

The rising popularity of vehicle automation and autonomy increases the need for integrated connectivity solutions to support safe and efficient functioning. Consumer expectations for seamless digital integration drive demand for features that allow for smartphone integration, real-time traffic updates, on-demand entertainment, and digital assistants. Regulatory and environmental pressures push manufacturers to adopt technologies that enhance connectivity while optimizing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. The increased focus on cybersecurity to protect against hacking and other cyber threats drives innovation in connected car technologies. Finally, the demand for real-time data processing to improve operational efficiencies and the driving experience underscores the importance of connected car solutions in the automotive industry. As these elements continue to evolve, the future of connected cars looks promising, with IoT technology fostering safer, more efficient, and user-friendly automotive solutions.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025
Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.
The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

Report Features:

  • Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.
  • In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
  • Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aeris Communications, Airbiquity, Inc., Apple Inc., AT&T, Inc., Audi AG and more.
  • Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments:

  • Form Type (Embedded, Integrated, Tethered)
  • End-Use (OEMs, Aftermarket)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 267
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $54.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $148.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns
  • Internet of Things: The Technology Platform for Connected Cars
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Connected Cars: The Future of Driving
  • In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Systems to Power First Generation Intelligent Connected Cars
  • Reliable Internet Connectivity: A Vital Prerequisite for Connected Cars
  • Cloud Computing in the Automobile Industry Signals a New Era of Mobility
  • Cloud to Tackle Connected Cars & Their Big Data Challenges
  • Cloud Computing: The Key to Connected Car Data Security
  • Mobile Convergence with the Connected Car: A Fundamental Trend Gains Momentum
  • 4G Mobile Network Technology to Connect Cars at Lightning Internet Speeds
  • Smartphone-to-Car Connectivity: Turning Smartphones into the Control Keys for Connected Cars
  • Rising Number of Web-based Apps to Promote Embedded Connectivity
  • Growing Focus on Safety Spurs Interest in Embedded Connectivity
  • Connected Cars Signal Opportunities for the Telecom Sector
  • With Emerging Markets Projected to Drive Over 60% of Global Auto Industry Profits, China Stands Out as the Global Growth Engine
  • Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for Value-Added Content Per Car
  • A Peek Into Market Challenges
  • Change in Car Ownership Models to Affect the Market for Connected Car Solutions
  • Incompatibility of Various Platforms Hampers Adoption of Connectivity Solutions
  • Concerns over Data Privacy: A Market Dampener
  • Device Democracy: The Solution to Privacy Issues in Connected Cars
  • Market Outlook
  • Connected Car Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
  • Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2025
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
  • Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Demand for In-Vehicle Connectivity Drives Growth in Connected Car Solutions
  • Advances in Autonomous Driving Technologies Propel Market Expansion
  • Increasing Focus on Driver Safety and Assistance Strengthens Business Case for Connected Car Solutions
  • Growth of Electric Vehicles (EVs) Expands Addressable Market for Connected Solutions
  • Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Demand for Smart Vehicle Solutions
  • Proliferation of IoT Devices Spurs Market Growth for Connected Car Solutions
  • Increasing Consumer Demand for Infotainment Systems Drives Adoption of Connected Car Technologies
  • Advances in Telematics Propel Growth in Connected Car Market
  • Evolution of V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communication Expands Market Opportunities
  • Rising Focus on Vehicle Cybersecurity Drives Demand for Secure Connected Solutions
  • Growth of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Accelerates Market Demand
  • Increasing Adoption of 5G Networks Enhances Connectivity in Connected Cars
  • Technological Innovations in GPS and Navigation Systems Propel Market Expansion
  • Focus on Real-Time Diagnostics and Predictive Maintenance Strengthens Business Case for Connected Car Solutions
  • Expansion of Smart City Initiatives Generates Opportunities for Connected Vehicles
  • Growing Use of Big Data Analytics Enhances Demand for Data-Driven Connected Car Solutions
  • Increasing Regulatory Mandates for Safety Features Sustain Growth in Connected Car Market
  • Consumer Preference for Personalized In-Car Experiences Drives Adoption of Connected Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Aeris Communications
  • Airbiquity, Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • AT&T, Inc.
  • Audi AG
  • Automotive Grade Linux Foundation
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Daimler AG
  • Delphi Automotive LLP
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Freescale Semiconductor Inc
  • General Motors Company
  • Google Inc.
  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd
  • Intel Corporation
  • Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Octo Telematics SpA
  • QNX Software Systems Ltd.
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Renault Group
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Sierra Wireless
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • TomTom International BV
  • Toyota Motor Corp
  • Verizon Communications, Inc.
  • Verizon Telematics Inc.
  • Vodafone Automotive SpA
  • Vodafone Group Plc
  • WirelessCar

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Connected Car Solutions Market
