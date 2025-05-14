Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sustained Release Excipients Strategic Business Intelligence Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Growing Use In Nutraceuticals And Dietary Supplements Expands Addressable Market Opportunities


2025-05-14 11:16:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Polymers segment, which is expected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.7%. The Sugars segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $463.8 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.6% CAGR to reach $370.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustained Release Excipients - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sustained Release Excipients was valued at US$1.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Sustained Release Excipients market.

The growth in the Sustained Release Excipients market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for controlled-release drug formulations, advancements in excipient technology, and a focus on improving patient adherence. Innovations like multifunctional excipients, better bioavailability, and enhanced safety profiles have supported broader adoption across therapeutic areas.

The focus on reducing dosing frequency, managing side effects, and achieving optimal therapeutic outcomes has further fueled demand, as sustained release excipients play a crucial role in achieving these goals. Additionally, growing investments in drug development, expanding chronic disease management, and regulatory support for sustained release drugs have contributed to market growth, encouraging the use of excipients across pharmaceutical formulations.

How Are Sustained Release Excipients Enhancing Drug Delivery?
Sustained release excipients are critical components in pharmaceutical formulations designed to control the release of active ingredients over an extended period. These excipients help maintain consistent drug levels in the bloodstream, improving therapeutic effectiveness while reducing side effects and dosing frequency.

Commonly used in oral tablets, capsules, injectables, and transdermal patches, sustained release excipients support various therapeutic areas, including pain management, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health treatments. As pharmaceutical companies focus on improving patient adherence and drug efficacy, sustained release formulations have gained prominence, making excipients vital in drug development.
What Are the Key Segments in the Sustained Release Excipients Market?
Key types include polymers, lipids, and carbohydrates, with polymers holding the largest market share due to their versatility, safety, and effectiveness in controlling drug release.

Applications cover pain management, cardiovascular treatment, diabetes management, and CNS disorders, with pain management representing a significant segment driven by the need for consistent drug delivery to alleviate chronic pain. Formulations include tablets, capsules, injectables, and transdermal patches, with tablets leading the market due to their widespread use, cost-effectiveness, and patient acceptance.
How Are Sustained Release Excipients Integrated Across Drug Development?
In pain management, sustained release excipients help maintain steady analgesic levels, reducing dosing frequency and improving patient compliance. In cardiovascular treatments, excipients support consistent blood pressure and cholesterol control, reducing the risk of adverse events associated with peak concentrations.

For diabetes management, sustained release formulations aid in stabilizing blood glucose levels, providing better glycemic control. Additionally, in mental health treatments, excipients ensure stable drug release, improving outcomes in depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder management by maintaining consistent therapeutic levels.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025
Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.
The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.
Report Scope

Report Features:

  • Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.
  • In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
  • Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Alkermes plc, Allergan plc, Aradigm Corporation, AstraZeneca, Capsugel and more.
  • Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments:

  • Polymers
  • Sugars
  • Alcohol
  • Gelatin
  • Other Product Segments

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 94
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns
  • Global Economic Update
  • Sustained Release Excipients - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Demand for Controlled Drug Delivery Drives Market for Sustained Release Excipients
  • Advancements in Novel Drug Formulations Propel Adoption of Sustained Release Excipients
  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Expands Addressable Market
  • Focus on Enhancing Patient Compliance Drives Demand for Sustained Release Formulations
  • Growing Applications in Geriatric Medicine Propels Market Growth
  • Technological Advancements in Microencapsulation Propel Adoption
  • Rising Use in Pediatric Drug Formulations Enhances Market Potential
  • Increasing Focus on Oral Solid Dosage Forms Expands Market Scope
  • Growing Demand for Long-Acting Injectable Formulations Drives Market Expansion
  • Adoption of Polymers as Release Modifiers Strengthens Market Opportunities
  • Focus on Improving Bioavailability Propels Adoption of Sustained Release Excipients
  • Growing Use in Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements Expands Addressable Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 43 companies featured in this Sustained Release Excipients market report include

  • Alkermes plc
  • Allergan plc
  • Aradigm Corporation
  • AstraZeneca
  • Capsugel
  • Coating Place, Inc.
  • Corium International, Inc.
  • Depomed, Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Mayne Pharma Group Limited
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Novartis AG
  • Orbis Biosciences, Inc.
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

