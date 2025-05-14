Sustained Release Excipients Strategic Business Intelligence Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Growing Use In Nutraceuticals And Dietary Supplements Expands Addressable Market Opportunities

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustained Release Excipients - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Sustained Release Excipients was valued at US$1.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Sustained Release Excipients market.

The growth in the Sustained Release Excipients market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for controlled-release drug formulations, advancements in excipient technology, and a focus on improving patient adherence. Innovations like multifunctional excipients, better bioavailability, and enhanced safety profiles have supported broader adoption across therapeutic areas.

The focus on reducing dosing frequency, managing side effects, and achieving optimal therapeutic outcomes has further fueled demand, as sustained release excipients play a crucial role in achieving these goals. Additionally, growing investments in drug development, expanding chronic disease management, and regulatory support for sustained release drugs have contributed to market growth, encouraging the use of excipients across pharmaceutical formulations.

How Are Sustained Release Excipients Enhancing Drug Delivery?

Sustained release excipients are critical components in pharmaceutical formulations designed to control the release of active ingredients over an extended period. These excipients help maintain consistent drug levels in the bloodstream, improving therapeutic effectiveness while reducing side effects and dosing frequency.

Commonly used in oral tablets, capsules, injectables, and transdermal patches, sustained release excipients support various therapeutic areas, including pain management, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health treatments. As pharmaceutical companies focus on improving patient adherence and drug efficacy, sustained release formulations have gained prominence, making excipients vital in drug development.

What Are the Key Segments in the Sustained Release Excipients Market?

Key types include polymers, lipids, and carbohydrates, with polymers holding the largest market share due to their versatility, safety, and effectiveness in controlling drug release.

Applications cover pain management, cardiovascular treatment, diabetes management, and CNS disorders, with pain management representing a significant segment driven by the need for consistent drug delivery to alleviate chronic pain. Formulations include tablets, capsules, injectables, and transdermal patches, with tablets leading the market due to their widespread use, cost-effectiveness, and patient acceptance.

How Are Sustained Release Excipients Integrated Across Drug Development?

In pain management, sustained release excipients help maintain steady analgesic levels, reducing dosing frequency and improving patient compliance. In cardiovascular treatments, excipients support consistent blood pressure and cholesterol control, reducing the risk of adverse events associated with peak concentrations.

For diabetes management, sustained release formulations aid in stabilizing blood glucose levels, providing better glycemic control. Additionally, in mental health treatments, excipients ensure stable drug release, improving outcomes in depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder management by maintaining consistent therapeutic levels.

