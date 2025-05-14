Sustained Release Excipients Strategic Business Intelligence Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Growing Use In Nutraceuticals And Dietary Supplements Expands Addressable Market Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|94
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Global Economic Update Sustained Release Excipients - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Controlled Drug Delivery Drives Market for Sustained Release Excipients Advancements in Novel Drug Formulations Propel Adoption of Sustained Release Excipients Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Expands Addressable Market Focus on Enhancing Patient Compliance Drives Demand for Sustained Release Formulations Growing Applications in Geriatric Medicine Propels Market Growth Technological Advancements in Microencapsulation Propel Adoption Rising Use in Pediatric Drug Formulations Enhances Market Potential Increasing Focus on Oral Solid Dosage Forms Expands Market Scope Growing Demand for Long-Acting Injectable Formulations Drives Market Expansion Adoption of Polymers as Release Modifiers Strengthens Market Opportunities Focus on Improving Bioavailability Propels Adoption of Sustained Release Excipients Growing Use in Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements Expands Addressable Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 43 companies featured in this Sustained Release Excipients market report include
- Alkermes plc Allergan plc Aradigm Corporation AstraZeneca Capsugel Coating Place, Inc. Corium International, Inc. Depomed, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mayne Pharma Group Limited Mylan N.V. Novartis AG Orbis Biosciences, Inc. Pfizer, Inc. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
