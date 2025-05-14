Houzeo Expands In Florida, Introduces A Cutting-Edge Buyer Platform

31,000+ Homes for Sale in Miami, FL

Houzeo brings a seamless home-buying experience to Florida with the ability to explore homes, schedule tours, and submit offers-all at their fingertips.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo's new Real Estate Super App offers cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo's Extensive Home Database: Houzeo has a database of over 1.5 million listings nationwide. This includes around 426,000 homes for sale in Florida . The database aligns with Zillow, Redfin, and other major platforms. It features high-quality photos and detailed information. This includes floor plans, pricing, property history, and neighborhood insights.2. IntelliSearch: Homebuyers can enhance their property searches with Houzeo's IntelliSearch algorithm. The algorithm allows natural language queries like“condos for sale with swimming pool in Orlando” and“Sarasota homes for sale under 300k .” This helps in making the home search more nuanced and easier.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Houzeo's map filters let buyers visually explore listings based on preferences like open houses, price drops, brand-new constructions, or homes with no HOA fees. Buyers can interact with the map directly to filter and find homes matching their criteria.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can book a tour time that fits their schedule with just a few clicks.5. Save Favorite Homes: Buyers explore various neighborhoods before purchasing a home. Whether it's luxury properties in Coral Gables or waterfront condos in Clearwater, Houzeo's Favorites feature helps them narrow their search. This tool makes it easier to create a shortlist, particularly for those with multiple owners.6. Contact Agent: Whether you're exploring Miami houses for sale near the beach or ready to make an offer on a Jacksonville condo, Houzeo's 'Contact Agent' feature enables quick and transparent communication with listing agents. Buyers can ask questions, request updates, or submit offers-all with a single click.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it's related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

