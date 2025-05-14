Nutraceutical Confectionery Market Set To Grow At 7.2% CAGR, Reaching USD 38,982 Billion By 2035

Nutraceutical confectionery merges taste and health, driving innovation in functional nutrition and shaping emerging consumer wellness trends, reports Fact.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the nutraceutical confectionery market was valued at USD 18,127 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The nutraceutical confectionery market is rapidly growing as consumers seek enjoyable health supplements. Chewable products have gained popularity as alternative dietary supplements to replace pills by combining functionality with enjoyable tastes through gummies and lozenges. Users can find solutions across various health categories including immune support along with energy levels and cognitive enhancement alongside digestive health benefits.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Manufacturers continue to develop sugar-free, vegan, and allergen-free formulations which meet contemporary dietary needs through microencapsulation and time-release systems that optimize bioavailability and shelf stability. This is encouraging greater adoption across diverse consumer segments.The growing focus on personalized nutrition is further shaping the market, with AI-based tools enabling customized health solutions. Meanwhile, rising regulatory focus on health claims and ingredient transparency is driving clean label adoption.With its unique combination of wellness benefits and consumer appeal, nutraceutical confectionery is set to become a cornerstone of the functional food industry.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe nutraceutical confectionery market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% through 2035. By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to achieve a valuation of USD 38,982 million. A substantial absolute dollar opportunity of USD 19,532 million is anticipated to emerge between 2025 and 2035, driven by rising consumer awareness of health, nutrition, and convenient supplementation methods. Nutraceutical confectionery products-such as gummies, chews, and lozenges-are gaining popularity as they combine taste with health benefits, particularly among millennials and older populations.North America is expected to play a dominant role in this growth narrative, accounting for an estimated 38.6% of the global market share in 2035. The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, high consumer spending on wellness products, and increasing preference for functional foods contribute significantly to this leadership. Additionally, North America is projected to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 7,170 million over the decade, underlining its strategic importance for industry stakeholders. The U.S. continues to lead regional growth due to its strong demand for innovative and personalized nutritional products.Key players shaping the nutraceutical confectionery market include prominent brands such as Vitafusion, Centrum, Nestlé, One A Day, OLLY, Swisse Wellness, Amway, Sirio Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and TopGum Industries. These companies are investing in research and development, product diversification, and strategic partnerships to expand their reach and capture emerging consumer trends. Their competitive strategies and innovation pipelines will be central to sustaining market momentum through 2035.“Increasing safety regulations, a growing focus on worker well-being, and the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector, necessitating safer and more efficient warehouse operations, will be key factors driving market growth,” says a Fact analyst.Market DevelopmentThe industry is undergoing notable advancements driven by strategic collaborations with digital health technology providers, aimed at enabling data-informed supplement personalization. Manufacturers develop multipurpose products that integrate treatment formulas for various health issues into easy-to-use formats. The surge of environmentally friendly packaging initiatives has led manufacturers to pursue biodegradable material usage. Domestic producers use modular and automated production systems to improve manufacturing while meeting regulations and enabling fast customizations in formulation work and product development.For example, In May 2024, Cheribundi introduced Tart Cherry Gummies in Pure and Sleep formulations, delivering antioxidant-rich tart cherry benefits in a convenient format. The Sleep variant includes melatonin and ashwagandha for enhanced rest. Both are NSF Certified for Sport, vegan, and designed to support recovery and sleep for active individuals.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Nutraceutical Confectionery market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Product Type (Gummies, Hard Candies, Chewable Soft Capsules, Lozenges, Beverages), Age Group (Children, Adults, Geriatric), Use Case (General Health & Wellness, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Immune Support, Prenatal), Sales Channel (Direct Sales/B2B, Indirect Sales/B2C through Health & Beauty Stores, Pharmacies, Modern Trade Channels, and Online Retailing), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Nutraceutical Supplements Market : The global nutraceutical supplements market reached US$ 87.41 billion in 2022. Demand for nutraceutical supplements recorded a steady CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2022. The market is projected to advance faster going ahead at a CAGR of 7.9% and reach a value of US$ 201.75 billion by the end of 2033.Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredient Market : The global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredient market size is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 20.21 billion in 2024 to US$ 38.12 billion by the end of 2034. Worldwide sales of dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

S. N. Jha

Fact

+ +1 628-251-1583

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.