Monotype Acquires Design210 To Deepen Korean Market Presence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Design210 is known for its popular display fonts and significant presence in the Korean market, serving major media customers across Asia. Design210's typefaces are highly regarded for their versatility, catering to a wide range of audiences, including media companies, designers, and advertisers. Well-known typefaces include 210 OmniGothic, 210 Doughnut, 210 Santorini, 210 Supersize, and 210 Bimiljeongwon. Receiving international recognition for their design prowess, Design210 was awarded a Grand Prize by the 2020 ADP (Asia Design Prize) for its brand font for the mobile game Cookie Run.

Tom Rickner, Senior Director of Monotype Studio, said, "We are excited to expand our typeface library to include such evocative and expressive Korean typefaces from Design210. Monotype's stewardship will increase global visibility for these typefaces and put them in the hands of thousands of creative professionals around the world."

Yujie Chen, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for APAC at Monotype, added, "Korean brands have long been at the forefront of global digital innovation and design. With the addition of the Design210 library and its talented team, we're now even better positioned to help both local and international customers build distinctive visual identities and deliver exceptional brand experiences across every touchpoint."

Kwak Dooyul, Co-Founder of Design210, stated, "We are pleased that Design210 is joining Monotype, and I look forward to sharing the beauty of Hangul with people around the world through Monotype."

Carrying forward Design210's legacy and expertise in Korean type development, Monotype will accelerate research, innovation, and educational initiatives tailored to Korean typography through its global network.

Design210 will maintain its brand presence in South Korea as a Monotype company. Services for Design210's customers will continue without interruption.

Learn more about Design210 here.

About Monotype

Monotype brings brands to life through type and technology that consumers engage with every day. We offer a library of over 250,000 fonts from over 4,500 talented designers and foundries across the world. We work with the biggest global brands and individual creatives, offering a wide selection of solutions that make it easier for them to do what they do best: design beautiful brand experiences.

Further information is available at .

Follow Monotype on X , Instagram , and LinkedI .

Monotype Media Contacts

Charlotte Simcock

Head Corporate Communications & PR for Monotype – Global

[email protected]

Kimmy Kim

Marketing Manager – Korea

[email protected]

Alice Broughton

ThoughtLDR for Monotype – UK

[email protected]

Stephanie Hernandez

ThoughtLDR for Monotype – US

[email protected]

Tanja Koschade

KOSCHADE PR for Monotype – DACH

[email protected]

SOURCE Monotype