Monotype Acquires Design210 To Deepen Korean Market Presence
Tom Rickner, Senior Director of Monotype Studio, said, "We are excited to expand our typeface library to include such evocative and expressive Korean typefaces from Design210. Monotype's stewardship will increase global visibility for these typefaces and put them in the hands of thousands of creative professionals around the world."
Yujie Chen, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for APAC at Monotype, added, "Korean brands have long been at the forefront of global digital innovation and design. With the addition of the Design210 library and its talented team, we're now even better positioned to help both local and international customers build distinctive visual identities and deliver exceptional brand experiences across every touchpoint."
Kwak Dooyul, Co-Founder of Design210, stated, "We are pleased that Design210 is joining Monotype, and I look forward to sharing the beauty of Hangul with people around the world through Monotype."
Carrying forward Design210's legacy and expertise in Korean type development, Monotype will accelerate research, innovation, and educational initiatives tailored to Korean typography through its global network.
Design210 will maintain its brand presence in South Korea as a Monotype company. Services for Design210's customers will continue without interruption.
About Monotype
Monotype brings brands to life through type and technology that consumers engage with every day. We offer a library of over 250,000 fonts from over 4,500 talented designers and foundries across the world. We work with the biggest global brands and individual creatives, offering a wide selection of solutions that make it easier for them to do what they do best: design beautiful brand experiences.
