Animaid Auction Raises Nearly Half A Million Dollars For Colleagues Affected By The L.A. Wildfires

BURBANK, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AnimAID, with the support of ASIFA-Hollywood, and its collaboration with animation industry artists, professionals and studios, recently raised nearly half a million dollars through its art auction with Sotheby's, which will assist animation colleagues affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires.

The auction featured a treasure trove of rare and one-of-a-kind pieces of animation history tied to some of the most beloved films and television classics, including Snow White, The Simpsons, Inside Out, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Wild Robot, Beauty and the Beast, Avatar and more.

"I'm deeply moved by the love and generosity shown by the animation community, said ASIFA-Hollywood Executive Director, Aubry Mintz. "In moments of crisis, we come together. The outpouring of support for the AnimAID auction first at the 52nd Annie Awards – raising $100K in one night – to nearly half a million dollars with Sotheby's, is more than numbers. It is a lifeline to families who lost everything. And behind it all are the tireless volunteers of ASIFA-Hollywood and the AnimAID team who poured their hearts into building something from the ground up. To everyone who donated, shared and stood with us, thank you for helping us take care of our own."

To the artists who gave so selflessly – nearly 750 one-of-a-kind pieces – your work carried hope, healing and humanity. The response to the AnimAID auction was so overwhelming that a second auction/fundraiser is in the works with even more incredible details to come.

ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's first and foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it. Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the international organization ASIFA, supports a wide range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, animated film preservation, open source software support, the Annual Annie Awards, special events, classes and screenings.