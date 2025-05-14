THE ICONIC LABEL FONOVISA-DISA ANNOUNCES ITS REBRAND AS FONO IN CELEBRATION OF ITS LEGACY AND A NEW MUSICAL GENERATION - MÚSICA, NO BORDERS

THE ICONIC LABEL FONOVISA-DISA ANNOUNCES ITS REBRAND AS FONO - "MÚSICA, NO BORDERS"

"As a label, through our artists and their creativity, we have always sought to be storytellers and give a voice to what many are not able to express," said Alfredo Delgadillo, CEO/President of Universal Music Mexico. "With that, Fono proudly epitomizes the present moment, where Mexican Music is growing, influencing other genres, inspiring world-class sounds, sending messages of unity and cultural pride. We are determined to continue uplifting Mexican culture through the voices of a new generation-artists who honor their roots while redefining the sound of tomorrow. At Fono , we believe music is a living expression of identity, and our mission is to amplify those stories that inspire connection and global recognition."

Since its founding in 1984 as Fonovisa-Disa, the label, Fono has united past, present, and future through music-immortalizing a vast legacy of artists such as Alejandro Fernández, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, La Arrolladora Banda el Limó n de Ren é Camacho, Los Bukis, Los Temerarios, Los Tigres del Norte, Marco Antonio Solís, Rigo Tovar, and Valentín Elizalde , among many others. It marked an era with the duranguense movement, championing acts like Hor óscopos de Durango, K-Paz de la Sierra, Montez de Durango, Patrulla 81, and Trono de M é xico . It also brought the richness of our culture to life through cumbia legends like Grupo Cañaveral and Socios del Ritmo , and through powerful voices like Alfredo Olivas, Calibre 50, Edith Márquez, Enigma Norteño, and Pancho Barraza .

At the same time, Fono continues to drive the mission of globalizing the genre, cultivating world-class talent such as 8onthebeat, Adriel Favela, Banda Los Sebastianes, Brandon Reyes & Elvin, Camila Fernández, Carolina Ross, Danny F é lix, La Corea ñera, La Nueva Ola de Cumbia, Los Rojos, Majo Aguilar, Moreno X4, Raymix, NXNNI, Octavio Cuadras, Sahir Montoya, Sam Vázquez, and Vivir Quintana , among many more.

A new chapter begins, and this is only the beginning of much more to come.

Fono : M ú sica, No Borders.

