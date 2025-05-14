Hard Rock Atlantic City Announces Action-Packed Summer Including A-List Entertainment, Anniversary Celebrations, New Dining Venue And More!

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the highly anticipated summer season, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announces its plans for a jam-packed summer offering A-list entertainment, exciting anniversary promotions, a new Indian dining venue, along with luxury beach amenities, and more.

Entertainment Sets the Stage

Hard Rock Atlantic City continues to solidify its reputation as a premier entertainment destination by investing into the summer entertainment lineup featuring more than 50 headlining acts from May through September. Additionally, guests can enjoy free daily live performances at the resort's Vibe Stages featured throughout the property. From high-energy pop and rock to soulful R&B, comedy, and live sporting events, Hard Rock features something for everyone. Upcoming performances include Erykah Badu, Sam Hunt, Heart, Darius Rucker, Tom Segura, David Lee Roth, Chicago, Foreigner, and many more. Visit HardRockHotelAtlanticCity for the full line-up.

"As we welcome the arrival of the summer season, we are proud to showcase our unwavering commitment to excellence by offering the most unique entertainment and guest experiences on the boardwalk" said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "Alongside our owners, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, and our partners, Jack Morris, Joe Jingoli and Michael Jingoli, we look forward to providing our guests with the ultimate experience this summer."

7th Anniversary Celebrations

Hard Rock Atlantic City will mark this special occasion by offering its guests over $7 million in an array of events open to the public and invited guests this summer! The action kicks off Memorial Day Weekend when guests can play to win their share of $200,000 Memorial Day Sweepstakes on May 25 & 26. In June, Hard Rock will turn up the volume with exciting events, promotions, and giveaways to highlight the 7th Anniversary celebration complete with a $700,000 Anniversary Sweepstakes on June 21-26. The celebrations continue over the weekend of June 27-29 with festivities celebrating Hard Rock's very best and most loyal customers as well as an incredible Fireworks display by Grucci on June 27 (in association with its North Beach Partners).

The action-packed programming continues into July with Hard Rock's new Winner's Wheel located in the atrium. Customers can try their luck with the Spin to Win game with a chance to win Bonus Free Play at Atlantic City's only casino offering this exclusive game.

Additional celebrations include a performance by Incubus with Manchester Orchestra and special guest Paris Jackson at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on June 27. Known for their signature sound, Incubus has delivered chart topping hits like "Drive" and "Wish You Were Here" for more than two decades. On June 28, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena will welcome legendary singer-songwriter Jackson Browne . With a career spanning decades, Browne is known for iconic songs like Running on Empty, Doctor My Eyes, and Somebody's Baby.

Giving Back to the Community

Since opening in 2018, Hard Rock Atlantic City has donated millions to over 500 charitable community organizations in Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area. This June, in honor of the resort's 7th anniversary, team members will work together to pack 777 birthday-themed cake kits benefiting the Community Food Bank of New Jersey. Additionally, the resort will surprise seven deserving Atlantic City organizations with $7,000 each at a private anniversary luncheon on June 26.

Hard Rock Atlantic City Announces New Dining Venue

Named after the iconic instrument, Sitar will debut as Hard Rock Atlantic City's newest restaurant experience. This bold new Indian restaurant will blend modern sophistication with deep cultural roots. Located near the Sound Waves venue, Sitar will offer an upscale take on Indian dining in a sleek 2,600 square ft. setting and feature live music with boardwalk views. Sitar is scheduled to open late summer.

Summer Amenities

This music-inspired resort will welcome guests to the recently expanded Hard Rock Beach , a seaside retreat complete with lounge chairs, cabanas, beach volleyball, umbrellas, and food and beverage service. Hard Rock Beach will be open to the public daily beginning Memorial Day Weekend.*

The Terrace , Hard Rock Atlantic City's seasonal dining outlet, is also scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend. Located on the second level with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Steel Pier's iconic Ferris wheel, The Terrace provides a breezy al fresco setting with expertly crafted cocktails. The Terrace will be open Fridays and Saturdays.*

Hard Rock Atlantic City will welcome guests back to its newly reimagined nightclub, The Balcony, with an all-new entertainment experience debuting on June 20. Following a successful launch last summer, The Balcony will now host three live performances nightly every Friday and Saturday. Curated by renowned producer Allen Valentine, the experience will transport guests back in time with the sights, sounds, and glamour of the classic cabaret era. Each show promises an unforgettable evening featuring live music, breathtaking aerialists and multiple variety acts to enjoy with specially curated cocktails.*

Additional restaurant offerings this season include sunset cocktails at The Balcony; Council Oak Steak & Seafood's signature Sunday Champagne Brunch served Memorial Day Weekend (May 25), and Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 31); and specialty menus at Kuro on Thursdays and Sundays.

Throughout the summer guests can enjoy a seafood extravaganza at Fresh Harvest Buffet every Thursday for $59.99. Available delicacies include lobster, snow crab claws, crab legs, oysters, clams, shrimp, and expertly curated fish dishes alongside a variety of classic seafood accompaniments, sides, salads, international favorites, and more.

For more information, or to book your Hard Rock Atlantic City getaway visit HardRockHotelAtlanticCity .

*Pending Regulatory Approval.

Editor's Note: Images can be downloaded here .

Media Contacts:

Sharon Pearce, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

(609) 449-5078

[email protected]

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

