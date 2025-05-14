Mary A. Winston Appointed Chair Of NACD Board Of Directors

Veteran corporate director and governance leader brings decades of experience to the role

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors ® (NACD), the authority on corporate governance best practices, today announced the appointment of Mary A. Winston as the new chair of the NACD board of directors , effective immediately. Winston succeeds Sue Cole, NACD®, whose term as chair has expired.

Winston also serves on the boards of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., TD Bank Group, TD US Bank and Northrop Grumman. She is also president of WinsCo Enterprises, a consulting firm providing financial and strategic advisory services. Her prior executive roles include serving as interim CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond and as chief financial officer for several large public companies.

"Mary's extensive leadership and governance experience, along with her strong grasp of the board's priorities, make her the ideal person to carry forward the momentum established by Sue Cole," said Peter Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "She brings valuable insight into the challenges directors face and a clear vision for the future of governance. With Mary at the helm, NACD will continue to empower directors to lead with confidence in an increasingly complex environment."

In addition to her chair role, Winston serves on the 2025 NACD Blue Ribbon Commission and previously co-chaired the Commission's 2023 report, "Culture as the Foundation: Building a High-Performing Board."

"I am honored to step into the role of chair and work alongside my fellow board members and NACD leadership to serve our director community," said Winston. "At a time of significant transformation in corporate governance, NACD's role has never been more important. I look forward to building on the organization's momentum and helping directors navigate the evolving expectations of board leadership."

Winston earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA in international business, finance and marketing from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. She is a certified public accountant and an NACD Board Leadership Fellow.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors® (NACD®) is the leading member organization for corporate directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network and maximize their potential. For more than 47 years, NACD has helped boards and the business community elevate their performance and create long-term value. Our leadership continues to raise standards of excellence and advance board effectiveness at thousands of member companies.

NACD's value insights, professional development events and resources, such as the NACD Directors Summit TM and the NACD Directorship Certification ® program, support boards in navigating complex challenges. With a growing network of more than 24,000 members across more than 20 Chapters, boards are better equipped to make well-informed decisions on the critical, strategic issues facing their businesses today. Learn more at

