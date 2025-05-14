PS Seasoning Fires Up National BBQ Month With Bold New Rubs And Sauces

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new collection includes two original rubs inspired by global flavor trends, a reintroduced fan favorite, and a sauce based on one of PS Seasoning's top-selling rubs. Each product is designed for versatility, adding bold, craveable flavor to ribs, burgers, pulled pork, chicken, burnt ends, vegetables, and more.

The full line-up includes:



Cherry Bomb BBQ Rub : A blend of cherry, smoky spices, and a kick of heat, inspired by the company's best-selling Cherry Bomb BBQ Sauce.

Churro Dust BBQ Rub : A sweet, buttery blend of cinnamon sugar that brings the global churro trend straight to the grill.

Eye Opener BBQ Rub : A returning fan favorite with smoky ancho chilies, bold coffee, and a shot of bourbon, for those who like their BBQ with a bite. Notorious P.I.G. BBQ Sauce : A juicy, sweet-with-heat blend of brown sugar, chipotle, and chili peppers, based on the best-selling rub of the same name.

"These new products reflect what we're seeing in flavor trends-bold, nostalgic, and globally inspired tastes that make BBQ more fun and flavorful than ever," said Gretchen Miller, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for PS Seasoning. "Whether you're a backyard beginner or a seasoned pitmaster, our rubs and sauces are crafted to elevate the experience and bring people together around the grill or smoker."

Developed by PS Seasoning's expert team of food scientists, master meat crafters, and culinary professionals in the company's state-of-the-art Culinary and R&D Center, these new products promise to elevate every grilling experience. In addition to the new rubs and sauces, the company offers a line of gourmet burger and steak seasonings. Standout products include On the Rocks Steak Seasoning, a sofiTM Award winner-considered the "Emmy" of flavor by the Specialty Food Association-and The Works Burger Seasoning, recognized as one of the "Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin" by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

With flavor at the forefront, PS Seasoning is helping grillers of every level serve up something unforgettable this BBQ season. The products are available at psseasoning and select grocery and specialty stores.

ABOUT PS SEASONING

For almost 50 years, three generations of the Hanni family have been dedicated to mastering the craft of flavor. This family-owned company develops unique seasonings and sauces designed to make cooking easy, flavorful and fun, producing more than 55 million pounds of seasoning annually. PS Seasoning's extensive collection of over 5,200 blends is rooted in a tradition of quality, service and innovation, honoring the past while looking to the future. The company is headquartered in Iron Ridge, Wis., the heart of the Midwest. PS Seasoning products can be found in meat markets and specialty stores across North America and Europe, and in grocery stores throughout the world under major private label brands. For more information, visit psseasoning .

