Fusion Partners With MMCAP To Offer Advanced DSCSA Compliance Solution, Fusion360, To Government Healthcare Facilities Nationwide

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Health, a leading provider of health technology solutions for public health settings, today announced a new agreement with MMCAP, a national cooperative purchasing organization. This partnership will provide MMCAP members streamlined access to, and negotiated pricing for, Fusion360-Fusion Health's comprehensive DSCSA (Drug Supply Chain Security Act) compliance management solution.

Through this agreement, MMCAP's extensive network of over 26,000 members-spanning state agencies, counties, cities, and school districts across all 50 states-will have streamlined access to Fusion360. This powerful software solution is designed to help pharmacies and healthcare systems efficiently meet federal DSCSA requirements, enhance pharmaceutical supply chain integrity, and ensure patient safety by simplifying traceability, verification, and reporting processes for prescription medications.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with MMCAP and empower their members with Fusion360, our leading-edge DSCSA compliance solution," said Michael Jakovcic, CRO, Fusion . "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing pharmacies across the country with the critical tools they need for operational excellence."

Fusion360 helps organizations automate DSCSA compliance tasks, reduce the risk of counterfeit or illegitimate products entering the supply chain, and maintain audit-readiness. This ensures that MMCAP members can confidently manage their pharmaceutical operations while focusing on patient care.

Fusion360 is a key component of Fusion's broader mission to support these essential organizations. Beyond DSCSA compliance, Fusion Health offers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions, including our robust electronic health record platform (FusionEHR), specialized 340B management software, comprehensive retail and inpatient pharmacy management systems, and our innovative Fusion Financials solution designed to streamline revenue cycle management and billing services. Together, these offerings help our partners enhance care delivery, improve efficiency, and navigate complex regulatory landscapes.

Learn more about Fusion Health's solutions for government and public health facilities at .

About Fusion Health

Fusion Health equips providers in public safety agencies, behavioral health settings, educational institutions, and other governmental organizations with an ecosystem of solutions they can use to work faster, smarter, and more efficiently to deliver highly effective care to patients. We offer a portfolio of innovative, market-leading healthtech products that assist clinicians in making care decisions and aid organizations in managing the health of their populations.

Fusion Health's clinical technologies connect people with information systems at thousands of facilities nationwide, driven by a vision of a future where our products contribute to a ripple effect of positive change within the broader public health landscape-a landscape where every individual, regardless of circumstance, has access to quality care. Learn more at fusionehr.

Media Contact: Jerry Kimbrough, [email protected]

SOURCE Fusion Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED