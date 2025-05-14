Stephen Wright, MD, Joins BRC Therapeutics As Development Advisor

BRC adding expert medical and translational expertise.

Former CMO of GW Pharmaceuticals Stephen Wright brings unparalleled experience in cannabinoid therapeutics development.

MONTEREY, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BRC Therapeutics (BRC), a pharmaceutical company developing proprietary cannabinoid therapeutics, announced today that Dr. Stephen Wright joined the company as Advisor in Drug Development. Dr. Wright is the former Chief Medical Officer and member of the board of GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Stephen Wright to BRC, as we prepare to advance our candidates to develop treatments for pain and other neurological disorders," said George Hodgin, CEO and founder of BRC. " Dr. Wright is a luminary in the field and continues to have major impact on innovation in drug development."

Dr. Wright has over 30 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industry, having played a key role in the development of Epidiolex®, the first FDA-approved prescription cannabidiol treatment for seizures, and the approval of a second-generation 5-lipoxygenase inhibitor, among others. From 2005 to 2018, he served as Chief Medical Officer and board member at GW Pharmaceuticals plc. Previously, he was Senior VP of Clinical Research at Ipsen and Neuroscience Venture Head at Abbott Laboratories. A prolific researcher with over 100 publications, Dr. Wright is also a visiting professor at the University of Reading.

"I am pleased to serve BRC as an advisor, a company that is poised to be a leader in the cannabinoid therapeutics industry ," said Dr. Wright. "Within only a few years, BRC propelled itself to the top of this field by securing a complete set of DEA licenses required to develop proprietary medicines. I look forward to supporting the company on their journey to serve patients with unmet medical needs."

BRC Therapeutics (BRC) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary cannabinoid therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. BRC's medicines are multimodal and contain major and minor cannabinoids at defined ratios. BRC has developed a pipeline of treatments addressing pain and neurological and inflammatory conditions. Two investigational products are currently being tested in clinical trials for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and Aromatase Inhibitor-Induced Arthralgia (AIIA), respectively. BRC is registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration and is based in Monterey, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation statements about the development, use, benefits and effects of BRC Therapeutics (BRC) therapeutic product candidate and related technology, future plans for the BRC's business and growth, expected plans with respect to clinical trials, including the number of patients enrolled and timing of patient enrollment. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "design," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless otherwise required by law, BRC does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SOURCE Biopharmaceutical Research Company

