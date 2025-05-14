Abe Sipes To Lead DPR Sacramento Business

Company elevates proven local leader and builder with a history of driving customer value through collaborative delivery, self-performed work, prefabrication and operations expertise

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction , one of the nation's leading technical builders, announced that Abe Sipes will lead DPR's Sacramento Business Unit .

A Stanford University graduate, Sipes joined DPR in 2011 and has successfully delivered notable Sacramento-area projects, including the design-build Shasta and Yosemite Halls for the University of California, Davis. Most recently, he led the design-build team for UC Davis Health's 48X Complex , soon to be one of the nation's largest and most advanced outpatient surgery centers.

"Our team is committed to trying new things, redefining collaborative delivery and finding new opportunities to achieve our clients' goals," Sipes said. "Advances in prefabrication and our self-performed work expertise are unlocking speed-to-market and value for our customers. I'm excited to see what our amazing builders do next as we deliver predictable outcomes for all our customers."

A registered engineer, Sipes has earned a reputation as a creative leader in design-build construction practices and identifying prefabrication opportunities that deliver greater efficiency and cost savings for DPR's customers.

"Abe is a leader who builds trust, drives innovation, and creates highly collaborative teams," said Jack Poindexter, Northwest regional leader at DPR. "His background in structural engineering offers valuable and actionable experience, especially on the types of technically complex projects we enjoy."

Sipes will assume the role following veteran DPR leader Nils Blomquist's shift to lead the company's business development strategy and client engagement initiatives across the Northwest region, comprising DPR's San Francisco Bay Area , Sacramento, and Seattle offices.

Throughout his career, Blomquist has worked on diverse projects in all five of DPR's core markets: life sciences, advanced technology, higher education, corporate office, and healthcare. Under his leadership, DPR emerged as one of Sacramento's largest general contractors with more than 250 employees and a strong culture, earning it recognition as one of Sacramento's Best Workplaces and a Corporate Champion for Neighborhoods and Communities .

"I'm proud of what our team has accomplished in Sacramento and excited to pass the torch to Abe, a proven builder and leader," Blomquist said. "I'm excited to support our teams across our Northwest region as they bring our customers' dreams to reality, especially at a time when our clients and partners are balancing their capital project needs alongside a variety of emerging external pressures."

